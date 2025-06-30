LeBron James Sends 6-Word Message to Son Bronny James After Clarifying Lakers Future

“Once he starts playing the speed of the game and starts playing with those types of players and understanding the game as he goes along and plays, he’s gonna adjust very, very fast because he’s been around the game for so long,” said former NBA player Flip Murray about Bronny James earlier this year. The storyline around the 20-year-old dominated the NBA last year, as people wanted to see whether LeBron James’ eldest son could match the prowess of his father in his rookie league season. Well, the 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists he averaged proved otherwise. Though Bronny is certainly not his father, he still has a long way to go to reach the level of a good NBA player. Fortunately, he continues to have the supportive voice of a 4-time NBA champion, as seen in exclusive footage from a recent training session.

Famed basketball training coach Chris Johnson recently uploaded a reel on his official Instagram account. The same highlighted Bronny James practicing with back-to-back dunks, building up both his shot-making ability, along with getting in some cardio. In the background, Johnson could be heard pushing on the Lakers player, saying “Up, Up” whenever he wanted Bronny to not take a break and just keep pushing on. By the end, Johnson was satisfied enough to exclaim, “Hey Nephew. Let’s go Nephew. Let’s go Nephew”.

LeBron James later highlighted the reel on his own story, and the reel’s message that read “Finish Strong Cardio Dunks 🔥😤.” But the real highlight? Bron’s six-word message: “It’s happening!! Continue to work Young [prince].“

Finished strong, indeed! And amid all this, James is making his own noise about his future in the league.

