LeBron James Sends Surprising Message to Israel at NBA All-Star Game

Before the historic 22nd All-Star appearance, LeBron James wished Chinese fans a “Happy New Year” and spoke highly of Israel’s star Deni Avdija. The latter became a huge talking point during the Lakers star’s exclusive media availability session on Sunday morning. It was not the only time Bron has praised the Portland star, but this time the praise followed a thoughtful message.

This marked the fourth consecutive year that the Lakers’ superstar skipped the official 2026 NBA All-Star Media Day on Saturday. Yet, interest was high in the answers about his apparent retirement rumors and the Lakers being a contender. But the trending topic was the impact of Avdija and the potential visit to his native Israel.

The message for the Israeli fans was, “I’ve never been there, but if I have fans over there, then I hope you’ve been following my career,” said James. “I hope I inspire people over there to not only be great in sports but to be better in general, in life. Hopefully, someday I can make it over there. As I said, I’ve never been over there, but I’ve heard nothing but great things, and I appreciate the question.”

Before speaking about how he would love to visit Israel one day, LeBron James also praised Deni Avdija for the third time in the past month.

Avdija made history as the first Israeli basketball player to play in an NBA All-Star Game. The 41-year-old Lakers superstar said of Avdija: “I’ve been quoted on Deni already and asked what I think about his season. I said I believe he’s an All-Star. He plays exceptional basketball.”

This praise for the Portland star was after the Lakers’ loss to the Trail Blazers 132-116 loss a few weeks ago. At the time, the final All-Star voting results were not announced, yet Bron was confident in the 25-year-old’s abilities. “He’s having a hell of a season. He should be an All-Star. Obviously, his health is most important right now. Hopefully, he’s not out too long now. He’s playing great basketball.”

LeBron scored 29 points but did not face the Portland forward as he was dealing with a back injury. Yet the ability that the Lakers superstar noticed was Avdija’s knack for drawing fouls.

This surprise praise came earlier in January on his podcast. “He’s had a breakout career year so far. [Washington is probably] kicking themselves. He’s a quality player,” James said on the Mind the Game podcast. “He’s a big-time player, he’s really good.” Apart from being physical in the paint, Bron also liked the improvement in Portland star’s scoring from beyond the arc.

While LeBron James sends praise, Avdija opened up about his hard times

The 25-year-old candidly stated that the criticism he receives has extended beyond basketball. Further stating that the hate was “for no reason,” and he didn’t get the credit he was due because of “what I stand for.”

“I’ll be honest: What do people expect me to do?” Avdija told Jason Quick of The Athletic in a recent interview. “This is my country, where I was born, where I grew up. I love my country; there are a lot of great things about my country. But obviously, not everyone is educated and knows what is going on, and that’s what pisses me off.”

Avdija also wanted to draw the line that the current situation will draw attention, but he isn’t a decision-maker in global affairs. Avdija also expressed frustration that being linked to politics often overshadows his special milestone. This year’s selection for the marquee event meant he became the first Israeli ever selected to the NBA All-Star Game.