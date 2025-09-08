LeBron James Sends 3-Word Message to Ex-Teammate Amid LA Rumors

It may have been nearly a decade since the Cleveland Cavaliers won a historic championship in 2016. LeBron James and that band went through something special. Now, even though dispersed around the league or retired, the group shares a close bond. Particularly, Kevin Love and the Akron Hammer have remained close over the years.

Their bond’s been on show in numerous ways. The former Cavaliers forward was the first person to hug LeBron James after he delivered on his promise in 2016. A few years ago, he nearly tried to playfully choke him after the four-time champion posterized Love. Underneath everything, there is a close brotherhood between them.

So as Love celebrates his 37 birthday today, James dedicated a heartfelt shoutout to his former teammates. On several occasions, the 40-year-old has proclaimed himself to be the ‘GOAT’. But when celebrating Love, LeBron James vanquished his throne.

“The Best Ever!!!” James wrote on his Instagram story as the NBA displayed a list of Kevin Love’s career accolades to celebrate his birthday.

They might be in different conferences right now. Still, the close friends use the offseason to work together. Recently, LeBron James and Love even shared an offseason workout with revered trainer Chris Brickley. There have been several players who played longer with the Akron Hammer. But Love was part of only a few he personally tried to recruit.

During the tough phase, James proved what brotherhood really means.

The unbreakable bond between Kevin Love and LeBron James

In 2018, Kevin Love took a powerful step for NBA athletes. He made a personal confession of suffering a panic attack mid-game. Love pinned down a candid letter to the Player’s Tribune to share his story. It shed light on the awareness of athletes’ mental health and encouraged many other players to share their stories about dealing with adversity.

At that time, he was still on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Reading on as not only a teammate, but his friend, James shared a supportive tweet. He saluted Love for his openness. “You’re even more powerful now than before,” the four-time MVP mentioned.

And as the leader of the team, James immediately focused on improving the Cavaliers’ culture when it comes to mental health.

“LeBron and I almost sat next to each other. He was a seat up and across the aisle, but he let everybody pour out and get out. He just shook my hand and kind of gave me that nod of approval… It was pretty immediate, I think he kind of realized that something was really going on, and he was going to support his brother, who he won with and had been in the trenches with, and that’s what not only a teammate does, but a true lifelong friend and a brother,” Love said about the next day.

Now, there’s a chance that their brotherhood could grow. Kevin Love is reportedly eyeing a buyout with the Utah Jazz. On his radar is Los Angeles, where LeBron James presently resides. His veteran wisdom and championship pedigree could greatly help JJ Redick and Co. But most importantly, he would get to share the last years of his career with one of his closest teammates.

