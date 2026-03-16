LeBron James Sends 3-Word Note to Michael B. Jordan After Oscars Win Over Timothee Chalamet

Since September 2024, LeBron James has been campaigning for the Sinners. The Ryan Coogler project became a hit for fans and critics alike. It even earned Michael B. Jordan his first Academy Award, which LBJ celebrated.

On Instagram, the Lakers superstar was all excited for his close friend and actor Jordan. It was visible in his all-caps captions. “CONGRATS MY GUY!” In fact, there were 5 stories where James celebrated Michael B Jordan and his Best Actor award at the 98th Academy Awards in March 2026. His dual role as twins Smoke and Stack in the film Sinners earned him this top acting prize, marking his first Oscar win.

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Jordan beat out Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, and Wagner Moura. Meanwhile, even Coogler went home with an Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay. The support from Bron for Sinners or Michael B Jordan and Ryan Coogler is not new.

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Back in September 2024, when only the launch date came out, LeBron James was already excited. The 4x NBA champion wrote, “Can’t wait!!” alongside a couple of flame emojis. And when the movie came out last year, the James household was once again front and center promoting it.

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LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, hosted a private screening of the film at their home. Adding a picture with his wife and the huge poster of the movie in the background, the 22x All-Star sent a tweet that, until today, has garnered over 11.5 million views.

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“My brothers Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan did it again!!! ABSOLUTE INCREDIBLE FILM! Ryan, Thank you for allowing My Queen, I, family and friends to screen it. 10/10 movie! Make sure y’all go check out “SINNERS” tomorrow! It’s a MUST SEE!!!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

LeBron even appreciated the director Ryan Coogler before the movie’s release. They did an interview together, where the Lakers star stated, “I know that for sure, being a big fan of your work, and then just being homies and whatever the case may be. Always supporting one another.”

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The support was visible after an enormous win for both the director and the star. However, the relationship dynamic is also mutual. It’s not just Bron promoting the movie; even Jordan took a firm stance on Bron’s legacy.

LeBron James gets his flowers from Jordan

This pair of James and Jordan has shared a close bond. Unlike the Bulls legend, being a little distant from Bron. Apart from this, the Lakers forward has also enamored Michael B. Jordan with his flawless depiction skills. Likewise, for the NBA’s 75th anniversary, they collaborated on a fun skit together.

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In fact, Michael B. Jordan even stated that he viewed LeBron James as the GOAT athlete worldwide. “I’m thinking across all sports, imma say LeBron James”, said Jordan when asked about who the GOAT athlete is. “Been greater for longer… who could have played multiple sports. Could have gone pro.”

With mutual admiration and constant support for each other is what makes this friendship organic. Two individuals of brilliance, dominating their respective industries while continuing to adapt and rule the hearts of many.