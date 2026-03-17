LeBron James Set for Another Sacrifice as JJ Redick’s Plan Favors Luka Doncic & Austin Reaves

As the Los Angeles Lakers push toward the postseason, JJ Redick has unveiled a strategic shift on a day LeBron James is playing against Kevin Durant once more. Before that crucial matchup in Houston, Redick claimed that the Lakers’ new momentum requires another significant sacrifice from the league’s all-time leading scorer. Following the Lakers’ fourth straight win – in a dominant performance against the Chicago Bulls – Redick confirmed that James will transition into a lower-usage role to prioritize the playmaking of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

“He’s still going to be and has been a high usage player relative to your average player and the best thing for our team is him being the third highest usage player,” Redick stated bluntly during Monday’s media session.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s no secret that Redick’s primary challenge was managing the triple threat that wasn’t complete until this stretch. While Redick acknowledged that James remains a high-usage threat relative to the average player, at age 41 no less, he emphasized that the team’s rhythm is best served when Doncic and Reaves dictate the tempo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think finding a rhythm and a groove within the rotations and lineups when those three guys play… that’s been the challenge for all of them, not just LeBron all season,” Redick added, noting that injuries to Reaves earlier in the year had delayed this tactical evolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Redick, the goal post-All-Star break is to move away from “managing stuff on the fly” and lean into a structured rotation where Doncic and Reaves dictate the offense. This shift places a massive premium on James’ willingness to abandon his traditional status to become a connector.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a long time analysts have deemed it impossible for King James to take a demotion. But this is a transition that Redick insists James has accepted with an egoless mindset.

LeBron James leans into his new role

Contrary to all the assumptions at the start of the season, LeBron James has embraced this egoless approach with veteran poise. Against the Bulls, he took only 13 shots, finishing with an efficient 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

By operating as a connector rather than the playmaker, James allowed Doncic to explode for a 51-point masterpiece. He even unlocked Deandre Ayton, who depends on the three superstars as facilitators to his game.

The coach praised James’ recent performance against the Bulls as a blueprint for this new era, noting his focus on “screening and getting in the pocket” to create plays for others. That game, James proved that his impact is no longer tied to shot volume.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic last year, James had to make immediate sacrifices to allow the 26-year-old superstar the airtime he requires to be effective. Redick noted that the two had a “great conversation” over the last few days to reinforce this philosophy, “and he [LeBron] understands the importance of making sure Luka and AR can be at their best.

James himself addressed the shift with the grounded perspective of a veteran chasing his fifth ring. “I mean, the team is most important. You know, everybody’s successful when we win,” James stated regarding his role on Thursday. “So, yeah, it is a sacrifice. I know what I’m capable of still doing as an individual, but I’m able to adapt to what’s important for this team. That’s the only thing that matters. And the win is the only thing that matters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This adaptation has already yielded staggering results. The Lakers recently secured the third seed in the Western Conference, trailing only the Spurs and Thunder, while turning the ball over just nine times in their last outing due to the high-level decision-making of their three primary stars.