LeBron James Sets Record Straight on Dunk Contest After Lakers-Wizards

The dunks looked effortless. The conversation that followed was not. After throwing down windmills and alley-oops in a blowout win, the idea of LeBron James returning to the Slam Dunk Contest briefly felt alive again. However, that thought lasted only as long as the postgame question.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 142–111 win over the Washington Wizards on January 30, Lakers head coach JJ Redick jokingly suggested that the league might try to lure James into the Dunk Contest. LeBron shut it down immediately.

“Sheeeeeeeeeitttt … No chance.”

That response was not deflection or humor. It was LeBron setting the record straight. The speculation began moments earlier when Redick leaned into the visual of what LeBron had just done on the floor.

“The early rumors are that the league is gonna try to get him to the dunk contest this year,” Redick said. “There’s some juice left in those legs, apparently. The great left bionic leg.”

The comment landed because the performance backed it up. James finished the night with 20 points, six assists, and three rebounds, shooting 50 percent from the field and knocking down two of three from deep. More importantly, the highlight dunks were the loudest moments of the game and the reason the topic surfaced at all.

Still, LeBron’s response left no ambiguity. At 41 years old and in his 23rd NBA season, James has little incentive to take on unnecessary risk. While the idea of a shock Dunk Contest appearance carries novelty, the Lakers star has consistently prioritized availability over exhibition.

That context matters now more than ever. James has been managing right-sided sciatica, and while his athleticism remains evident, the focus has shifted toward sustaining impact rather than showcasing it.

Over his last five games, James has averaged 19.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals, recording three 20-point performances in that stretch. The numbers may not be astronomical, but the influence remains real.

Wizards Win Provides Perfect Stage for Dunk Debate

The Wizards game also carried emotional weight. James had just come off a difficult return to Cleveland, where the Lakers suffered a heavy loss. In contrast, the Washington matchup offered a reset.

His 20-point outing helped the Lakers cruise, and the ease with which he finished around the rim stood out. That said, the dunks were a byproduct of rhythm, not an audition.

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

James’ blunt dismissal of the Dunk Contest was not about humility or legacy protection. It was about clarity. At this stage, his priorities are aligned with helping the Los Angeles Lakers win games, not chasing moments he no longer needs.

The Dunk Contest itself will move forward without him. Jaxson Hayes and Carter Bryant have accepted invitations, while Mac McClung will not participate after being waived by the Indiana Pacers in November.

For LeBron, the focus is narrower and more deliberate. Consistency. Health. Wins. And after Friday night, one thing is certain. If the dunk conversation ever resurfaces, the answer will not change.