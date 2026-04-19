LeBron James Shares “Craziest Thing” Remark After Bronny’s Playoff Debut, Special Family Scene Goes Viral

His 19th postseason is a lot more meaningful for LeBron James then any playoffs he’s been in before. Apart from a good start to the playoff series against the Houston Rockets while missing two playmakers, Game 1 reached a surreal peak for him before the 107-98 win. During this clash, history was made at the 10:48 mark of the second quarter. When Bronny James subbed into the game to join his father on the floor, they officially became the first father-son duo in NBA history to log playoff minutes together, a moment the James family will hold on to for lifetime.

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After the game, the 41-year-old All-Time Leading Scorer was visibly moved. To Bron Sr., this milestone over his own vintage performance of 19 points, 13 assists, and 8 rebounds.

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“I was on the floor with my son in a playoff game. That’s probably the craziest thing that’s ever happened to me in my career,” LeBron told reporters. “It’s just so cool to be out there with him, and his brother and sister, and his mom in the building, and his grandma. That’s just insane. My mom got to watch her son and her grandson during the playoffs. That’s crazy.”

Indeed the entire James brood was present. Besides Savannah, Gloria, and Zhuri, Bryce made the trip from Arizona to Los Angeles to catch his dad and brother’s first combined playoff minutes together. And thanks to that, LeBron James delivered the second wholesome moment of the night.

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LeBron James and his kids create more than history in one game

Before the game, social media was tickled by two fans dressed as LeBron and Luka. The funniest was LeBron and Bronny being the picture of ‘locked in,’ while the two do a whole comedy sketch next to them. Including the typical Lakers discussions behind raised jersey’s to evade lip readers.

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In the opening minutes of the Rockets-Lakers game in Crypto.com Arena, the James family probably got a great look of LeBron James deflecting a ball right to a little girl’s head. Instead of moving on to the next possession, Bron ensured the little girl, who was confused but otherwise a tough one, was fine and moved on. We thought that would be the only feel-good incident in an otherwise grueling game.

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The other heartwarming scene was after the game. When the players were heading back to the locker room, Zhuri and Bryce were waiting for their dad and brother. Cameras captured LeBron (who knows where Bronny was) pause in the hall, drape a towel on his front as a sweat barrier, and hug Zhuri. As if the big dad grin seeing his girl wasn’t cute enough, LeBron immediately walked the three steps to Bryce for their signature handshake.

Only after that he went to the locker room to later talk about sharing the floor with Bronny. While LeBron was chatting with reporters, the clip of his interaction with Zhuri and Bryce racked up millions of views.

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The father-son teamup was born out of necessity as Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves remain out for this series at least. JJ Redick expanded his rotation, giving the 21-year-old Bronny a four-minute stint in the second quarter. While Bronny’s final line remained modest—0 points and a turnover—the Lakers found a winning formula behind LeBron and Luke Kennard, who exploded for a career playoff-high 27 points.

The Houston Rockets were without the scoring punch of Kevin Durant who was a late scratch. While the Lakers thrived with their shot-taking, for the James family, Saturday wasn’t just a playoff win but a generational celebration. And LeBron and Bronny will look to carry this emotional momentum into Game 2 on Tuesday night.