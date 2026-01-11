LeBron James Shares Evidence Against NBA Ref That Draymond Green Wants Fired

Almost every other day, there’s a controversy around officiating in the NBA. Players and coaches have been highly vocal about wrong calls in the game, but the NBA has not taken action against the officials despite some blatant mistakes. The recent victim of poor officiating is Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James.

The Lakers face the Bucks in Los Angeles, and the visitors emerged victorious courtesy of a couple of decisive plays against LeBron James. With 40 seconds left on the clock, LeBron decided to drive to the rim, but Giannis appeared from behind and came up with a timely block and pinned the ball against the backboard. Later, Giannis also forced LeBron into a turnover, which ultimately contributed to the Bucks’ win.

However, after the game, LeBron uploaded a story on his Instagram handle with an image of the last block against the Bucks. The photo clearly shows that LeBron James was fouled during the last-minute block from Giannis. Apart from the Greek Freak, Myles Turner also went up at the rim, and he caught LeBron’s arm.

However, it was a no-call, and the Bucks won the game. Hence, the Akron Hammer had uploaded the image with a facepalm emoji to share his frustration.

Interestingly, Brian Forte was also present in this game. He is the same NBA referee who admitted to missing the goaltending foul in the recent game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Following Steph Curry’s ejection and numerous no-calls, Warriors star Draymond Green called for his firing on his podcast.

Draymond Green wants Adam Silver to fire NBA referees over blatant wrong calls

The recent game between the Warriors and the Clippers was extremely heated as Steve Kerr got ejected from the Warriors’ bench following his frustration with the referees over two calls. The first one was a goaltending violation on a blocked layup by John Collins, which was not called.

The second one was a missed call on a Steph Curry floater, which was waived off but ruled as a foul. Curry, who scored 26 points, was fouled out of the night.

Later, the game’s crew chief, Brian Forte, accepted the goaltending error but felt the second call around Curry’s floater was right.

Once the dust settled on the game, Draymond Green called out NBA referees in general and also asked NBA commissioner Adam Silver to take some drastic steps over wrong calls from the officials in his podcast.

He was extremely frustrated, as coaches and players are required to pay a fine for every technical foul they receive, whereas NBA officials have all the protection in the world, even when they make wrong calls.

“These things cost you real money. And when people are blatantly wrong, I’m not allowed to be blatantly wrong because ultimately, if I’m blatantly wrong over and over and over again in my job, I’m going to lose my job. But I haven’t really seen many officials lose their jobs,” he said on The Draymond Green Show.

Several teams, coaches, and players have openly spoken out against NBA referees for the quality of officiating in games.

While it is understandable that referees are human and it is not always easy to make the right calls when the game is played at such high intensity, it is also true that the number of incorrect calls is gradually increasing. There’s no consistency among referees in their calls.

Firing someone is definitely not an option, but there needs to be more open dialogue on the improvement of NBA referees.