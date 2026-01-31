LeBron James Shares 4-Word Reaction to Kevin Durant’s Confession About Lakers Legend

In his 18th season in the NBA, Kevin Durant has nothing more to prove, yet the 37-year-old forward keeps on producing some scintillating performances for the Houston Rockets. His dedication to the game keeps him going as he continues to deliver top performances one after another. With 31,681 career points, Durant is the NBA’s sixth-highest points scorer. Recently, in a post-game media availability, he was asked about touching LeBron James’s points tally, who is the All-Time scoring leader. The video of Durant’s interaction with NBA reporter Leigh Ellis has gone viral on social media, and fans were touched by his response.

So much so that even LeBron James himself shared the reel on his story, along with a caption: “The interaction is so fire.” He used multiple fire emoticons to express his excitement. It was a touching display between two legends of the game who hold so much mutual respect for one another despite being each other’s biggest competitors.

However, coming back to the original video, where Durant was asked about him reaching the top, he said touching LeBron’s record is out of question. However, he may very well touch Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s tally, who is in second spot. “Nobody is going to catch [LeBron James]… I never wanna say never, but those dudes set the bar so high,” Durant said. “I think about the top three or four, you gotta play at least 20 years in the league to even reach that…. If I end up there it’s cool, if not, I just wanna be around and be in the league,” Durant stated.

To put things into perspective, LeBron holds the scoring record in the NBA with 42,810 points. He is still adding to his tally with every game. But to reach this tally, Durant will need to play 412 games, given he manages to maintain his current career average of 27.2 points per game.

