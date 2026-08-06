LeBron James Shares Joel Embiid’s Iconic Quote After 76ers Superstar’s Transformation Takes Over the Internet

Championship hopes often begin long before opening night. Sometimes, they begin with a single photo. That’s exactly what happened after LeBron James shared an image of Joel Embiid’s dramatic offseason transformation. It gives Philadelphia 76ers fans another reason to believe their new superstar partnership could become one of the biggest stories this season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Bron shared the image on his IG story, showing a noticeably leaner Embiid training alongside sophomore guard V.J. Edgecombe. The photo had already gained traction online, but LeBron James added another layer with a simple caption: Trust The Process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The phrase has long been synonymous with Embiid’s journey in Philadelphia, making it even more significant. More than a casual repost, it appeared to acknowledge both Embiid’s physical transformation and the expectations surrounding the Sixers’ new core.

The attention wasn’t driven by the caption alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joel Embiid’s noticeably slimmer frame immediately became one of the biggest talking points across social media.

Former MVP’s health has defined so much of his career in recent years. Injuries have repeatedly interrupted his momentum. For instance, he appeared in just 57 games in the last two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Availability has remained the Sixers’ biggest question. But things seemed to have changed drastically.

According to Shams Charania’s report, Embiid entered the summer in a position he had never experienced before. For the first time in his career, he didn’t require offseason surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

It ultimately enabled him to focus on his fitness and rehab. Most importantly, he has conveyed the same to LeBron James in a two-hour-long private meeting in LA.

General manager Mike Gansey also later acknowledged the transformation and promised that it would get better in time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s trimmed down a little bit, so like, he’s in great shape, he’s in a great space. You know, I mean, obviously it’s August 5th right now, so, you know, we have a ways to go till camp, but being two months out where he’s at now, you know, he’s excited, he’s motivated.”

LeBron James’ influence naturally becomes part of that conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Few athletes in professional sports have built a stronger reputation for longevity and year-round conditioning than Bron. By embracing Embiid’s signature “Trust the Process” slogan, James also appeared to endorse the work his new teammate has invested throughout the offseason.

It arrived at a time when Philadelphia is looking to maximize what could be one of the league’s most talented rosters.

There’s already evidence that the partnership can work.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James and Embiid played key roles during Team USA’s gold-medal run at the Paris Olympics. Their contrasting skill sets complemented one another on both ends of the floor.

Now they’ll attempt to replicate that chemistry across an entire NBA season. This time, they have Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and V.J. Edgecombe by their side.

Bron’s IG story may have lasted only for 24 hours. Its message carried far more weight. Philadelphia doesn’t simply need a healthy Joel Embiid.



It needs the healthiest version of him the franchise has ever seen. If the transformation reflected in that viral photo translates onto the court, “Trust The Process” may evolve from a familiar slogan into the foundation of the Sixers’ championship aspirations.