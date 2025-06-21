LeBron James Shares Rare Retirement Thoughts With Victor Wembanyama After Spurs Star’s Heartfelt Tribute

For fans, there are a few moments that feel like chapters turning in real time, like Kobe’s final game, Steph Curry pulling up from 40, or LeBron James posterizing a rookie with ease. But every so often, a different kind of moment comes along, one that is not about the scoreboard, but one’s legacy. That is exactly what happened when LeBron James shared surprising insight into his impending retirement.

It happened at Fanatic Fest, New York City, where fans watched two generations collide in the most respectful and heartfelt way. Victor Wembanyama, the seven-foot-three prodigy from France, spoke with calm reverence as he named his NBA role models. And among the names that he listed was that of James himself.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, now forty and still defying time, did not let Wemby’s praise go unnoticed. In a candid moment, James joked about the challenge facing the young phenom, “I can’t play that much further… As long as Wemby keeps smacking my f—–ng shots into the stands, it’s gonna make me retire .”

Although that line drew laughter from the crowd. Under the surface, it held weight. LeBron was not just making a joke; he was acknowledging the arrival of a new force in the league. After two decades of dominance, he feels the footsteps behind him.

Wembanyama might already be the NBA’s most terrifying defensive presence. However, with four NBA titles, ten Finals appearances, and a fresh Hall of Fame induction, LeBron is already a living legend. Both stars, one a GOAT, the other possibly a future MVP, will share the spotlight this summer at a major Fanatics event. It’s a symbolic passing of the torch that fans will not want to miss.

Wemby is more than just hype, and LeBron knows that as well. “He’s great for our league,” James had previously said. Coming from the man who has been the face of the NBA for two decades, that means something.

Victor Wembanyama looks up to these NBA stars

“I have a list of questions for LeBron, KD… I just got off the phone with Jokic,” Wemby said to the fans during the panel. You could hear the excitement in his voice, for not just the upcoming season, but for the conversation he was having with the league’s best. He sees Lebron, KD, and Jokic not just as competitors, but as mentors. Despite being locked in battles on the court, these superstars have made time for the French center.

During All-Star Weekend, Wemby even shared a 45-minute-long chat with Nikola Jokic. Victor Wembanyama represents the next generation of stars, who learn by watching and also by asking. No wonder the Spurs front office has made bold moves to build their roster. They Drafted Stephon Castle and are the frontrunners for Kevin Durant.

Off the court, Wembanyama’s growth is just as intentional. His recent return from a monk retreat in China speaks volumes about his mental preparation. His desire to ground himself as pressure mounts. The NBA star is making sure to prove that he is not just here to make highlights, but to build a legacy, learning from legends.