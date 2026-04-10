LeBron James Shows Frustration With Son Bronny After Failed Play Involving Deandre Ayton

If you ever needed to see how fast things change in an NBA game, look at LeBron James’ mood. About 15 minutes after he was supercharged catching an assist from his son, he was mad at him again. Bronny James’ passing ability is coming under serious scrutiny because of his dad’s reactions. Today, while they play against Golden State Warriors, was the second time in a week Bron caused it. What could’ve been about celebrating their historic legacy was overshadowed by Senior Bron’s single moment of frustration.

With 4:43 remaining in the second quarter of Friday’s clash, Bronny committed what could be a costly turnover that became a viral case study of LeBron James’ tough love. When the Lakers held a slim 41–39 lead, Bronny attempted a post entry pass to DeAndre Ayton. It however was too low, too wide.

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Even the commentators’ flow of thought suddenly changed in the moment, “The playmaking ability that he’s showing… and that’s a bad pass, and it’s down low and Bronny James throws it away.”

The cameras immediately pivoted to LeBron James on the bench, capturing a look of sheer disappointment directed at his son. LeBron was seen glaring his son’s way, shaking his head and looking down at the floor, a reaction that ignited social media with the consensus that “LeBron is NOT happy with Bronny.”

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Ironically, JJ Redick criticized Deandre Ayton last game, saying, “He hasn’t been able to catch the ball.” But this one was not his fault. Even the announcers saw it.

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The tension was a stark contrast to the game’s opening minutes. Earlier in the first quarter, the duo made history yet again. Bronny found his father for a pass which converted James Sr. converted into a 25-20 lead, recording the first son-to-father assist in NBA history.

This followed their milestone in March, where LeBron recorded the first father-to-son assist. However, the excitement of the record was quickly eclipsed by Lebron’s high expectations of his son amid the reality of the Lakers’ playoff push.

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LeBron James’ demands from Bronny are getting frequent

Funnily enough, this isn’t an exclusive incident. The buildup happened in the loss to Mavericks last Sunday. A similar clip went viral showing LeBron seemingly scolding Bronny.

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Bronny made an overhead pass to his dad who had Dallas defenders on him. After the opposing players knocked the ball out, LeBron immediately seemed to scold Bronny for not making a bounce pass instead. In the subsequent play, LeBron got hurt while making a shot.

Objectively, LeBron is right. And he’s known to have these reactions with all his teammates. But not all his teammates are his son.

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LeBron was unable to play in the next game against OKC. Despite the second blowout against the defending champions, Bronny earned praise for withstanding the pressure the 50-30 Lakers are under.

While the historic father-son moments provide a “feel-good” backdrop for the league, the reality of 18.8% shooting from deep for Bronny over the last five games has led to visible frustration from the veteran superstar. As the Lakers head into their final two games, critics aren’t looking for history; they are watching to see if the James family dynamic can survive the postseason.