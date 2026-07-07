LeBron James Shows Major Support for Jaylen Brown Despite Past Comments on Bronny James

LeBron James has never shied away from backing what he believes is right, even when opinions clash. That instinct surfaced again on Monday. As Austin Rivers publicly defended Jaylen Brown on social media, James quietly made his stance known. Instead of posting a statement, the 41-year-old chose a subtle Instagram Story that spoke volumes.

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Sharing Austin Rivers’ 3-minute-long post on his Story, LeBron captioned: “PUT A FKN NAME ON IT! 💯”

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Simply put, James agreed with Rivers’ defense of Brown. In his public defense, Rivers said, “I’ve seen so much negativity come Jaylen Brown’s way. And I’m not saying he is the most politically correct. I’m not saying his intelligence is easy to manage on a day-to-day basis, but he’s done nothing wrong.”

Austin Rivers argued that people should judge Jaylen Brown by his commitment and production on the court, not his personality. He said many place too much value on players who stay quiet or are easy to manage. Meanwhile, overlooking those who consistently perform and help their teams win.

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Last week, Colin Cowherd fueled the noise by sharing an anonymous executive’s harsh assessment of Jaylen Brown. Soon after, more reports questioned his locker room influence and chemistry with Jayson Tatum. So when the trade became official, the conversation had already shifted. Austin Rivers and LeBron James, however, saw things very differently.

What’s even more interesting about James’ support is that he is keeping aside Brown’s harsh take on Bronny James two years ago.

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LeBron James has moved on from Jaylen Brown’s previous take on Bronny James

Back in 2024, when rookie Bronny James stepped on the court for the LA Lakers at the Summer League, all eyes focused on him. Everyone wanted to see what LeBron James’ eldest could do on the floor. At that time, a video of Jaylen Brown went viral across social media. In that clip, JB appeared to be telling Kysre Gondrezick and Angel Reese, “I don’t think Bronny is a pro.” Following the incident, Brown put out a tweet to clarify himself.

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“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA; it reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful. I look forward to watching his growth.”

However, his comment had already left an impact on LeBron James’ mind. Earlier this year, after a Lakers vs Celtics game, James addressed the matter.

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USA Today via Reuters Jan 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

“Our relationship has been pretty respectful. Besides that s**t he said about Bronny at Summer League, but other than that, we’ve been alright,” He told the media. “I think he went on social media and said something about it. It’s all good.”

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What’s even more interesting here is that, according to Jason Dumas of 6ABC, “LeBron James would have no issues teaming with Jaylen Brown despite JB’s comments on Bronny.” This information is crucial for the Philadelphia 76ers’ pursuit of James.

Well, it’s hard to say if LeBron James will move to Philly or not. However, his support for Jaylen Brown is definitely interesting and much-needed.