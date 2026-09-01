LeBron James Shows Support for VJ Edgecombe’s FIBA Heroics Amid 76ers Chemistry Debate

Entering his second year with the Philadelphia 76ers, VJ Edgecombe continues to demonstrate why he was named the eighth-best shooting guard in the league. Yet being widely considered one of the brightest young talents in professional basketball doesn’t keep you immune to rumors about your fit with established superstars. But after Edgecombe himself shut down the chatter, LeBron James just proved he’s backing his newest mentee on his new team.

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Right after his rookie NBA season, Edgecombe suited up for his native Bahamas during the fourth window of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Americas Qualifiers. In one game, the 21-year-old guard delivered a sensational wire-to-wire performance to lead his country to a dominant 100–82 victory over Panama. He was so phenomenal that Sixers fans were online laughing at analysts who claimed VJ would be at the end of the Sixers’ rotation.

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The masterclass performance caught the attention of none other than his new 76ers teammate, LeBron James. The all-time leading scorer took to his Instagram stories to share a clip of Edgecombe’s FIBA highlights that declared, “VJ Edgecombe broke the game!”

James’ quiet stamp of approval signaled early public support for the sophomore guard as Philadelphia prepares for one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history.

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Following a blockbuster offseason where Philadelphia traded Paul George to the Boston Celtics for Jaylen Brown and subsequently signed LeBron James in free agency, the 76ers formed a star-studded core alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe.

While expectations have soared to “championship or bust,” analysts and former NBA players like Theo Pinson and the guys at Baha have raised questions about how shot distribution and ball-handling duties among these stars will affect Edgecombe’s growth in Year 2.

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Despite James publicly celebrating Edgecombe’s international production, former players-turned-analysts have debated whether the arrival of two high-usage superstars in James and Brown will hinder the young guard’s individual trajectory.

Draymond Green feared that Edgecombe’s usage rate and minutes could drop significantly while playing in a crowded starting unit that features four established All-Stars. Jason Williams outright said that Edgecombe could be traded away to leverage for more bench depth.

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However, both Edgecombe and the 76ers organization have pushed back against concerns regarding locker room chemistry. Speaking candidly about sharing the floor with James, Edgecombe admitted he was initially “starstruck” but described James and Brown as humble, approachable mentors.

“I’ll have a bunch of questions, so I’m going to have to control myself when it comes to asking questions. I’m totally excited. It’s such a blessing,” Edgecombe told reporters regarding his dynamic with James last month. “They’re not acting super big time, like they are. They’re really just a bunch of humble men. I’m just glad to be around them… Nobody has egos. I’m really happy.”

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The mentorship aspect has already manifested in offseason workouts in Los Angeles, where Maxey, Brown, and James trained together under trainer Chris Johnson to build early synergy.



Analysts like Kendrick Perkins have noted that James’ proven ability to adjust his game to complement younger talent will allow Edgecombe to thrive alongside Maxey.

This FIBA outing might be the result of that offseason workout. Edgecombe was nothing short of electrifying, erupting for a game-high 25 points. His stat line included seven three-pointers, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals, on 9-of-16 shooting from the field.

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Supported by fellow NBA talent Buddy Hield (19 points, eight rebounds) and Kai Jones (16 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks), Edgecombe’s sharpshooting improved the Bahamas to a 4–4 record in Group F, keeping immense pressure on Argentina for an automatic World Cup qualifying spot heading into the November window.

Edgecombe might be a little busy with FIBA to know about Bron’s being his quiet hypeman.



But for the young guard who earned All-Rookie First Team honors last season after averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, having his childhood idol showcase his international achievements served as a major vote of confidence.