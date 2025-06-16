LeBron James Shuts Down Major Career Move After Revealing Retirement Timeline to Lakers Star

LeBron James will be entering his 23rd season as an NBA player. And much like his other records, he’s the only one to do so. If that isn’t the definition of a King, then nothing is. But well, the last couple of seasons have been a bit underwhelming by his standards. And that’s coincided with a (slight) downfall of the Lakers too. So if James was to retire, coaching would be the most logical next step, right? Turns out, not for Bron.

Mind the Game really ends up giving hilarious moments featuring both James and Steve Nash. And the new episode was no different. With the King at 40 years of age, there’s no denying that his future is shorter than his past. Without a doubt, people did ask him the question on socials. “LeBron, what team would you coach if you would become a coach,” said Nash, reciting a fan’s comment. But James’ reaction might not be something the fans would wanna remember.

“There’s no way. There’s no way, guys… appreciate you for a kind question, but it ain’t happening. No team. That’s a zero chance. Zero chance. If you’re counting at home. Zero chance,” said LeBron with absolutely no hesitation. It doesn’t really feel gratifying knowing that the King might step away from the NBA altogether very soon. Especially after seeing him on the touchline, with terms such as LeCoach and LeGM often thrown at James. But well, all great things must come to an end.

