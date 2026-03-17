LeBron James Shuts Out PGA Tour Winner Tom Kim’s Advice After Injury Confession

Last summer, LeBron James joined the club exclusive to the NBA golf lovers. However, there’s something strangely fascinating about seeing the 41-year-old hit the golf course and instantly turn into everyone’s latest swing experiment. Now, add Tom Kim into the frame as the King’s unsolicited golf coach. You have the perfect duo for Nike x Beats by Dre’s latest campaign.

“Just remember, it’s all in the hips.” Tom Kim advised James in a new commercial for Nike and Beats by Dre. Well, the famous coaching mantra is from the movie Happy Gilmore. Chubbs Peterson emphasizes that true power comes from rotating the hips. It’s a principle that has since become a cornerstone in modern golf teaching. For rookie LeBron James, understanding the science of hip rotation is important (if only he took his earphones off!).

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Because a proper hip motion fuels the golf swing. First, the hips unwind after the backswing, building torque and syncing the lower and upper body. As a result, weight shifts cleanly, and clubhead speed rises for more distance. Meanwhile, an X factor stores energy. At impact, hips open 30 to 45 degrees for accuracy. Otherwise, limited rotation hurts power, consistency, and risks back strain.

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Now, that’s the whole idea of Nike x Beats by Dre’s new campaign: Tips, tweaks, and advice. Both brands unveiled their first hardware team-up, the Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition. The earbuds carry a split identity, with the Swoosh on the right and the Beats B on the left. To launch it, LeBron James led a playful campaign titled Keep Your Head in the Game.

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On a golf course, he swings through an average shot while tuning out reactions from Tom Kim, Lionel Boyce, and Travis Bennett. Meanwhile, the design leans bold with volt green touches, a speckled matte black case, and JUST DO IT under the lid. Features stay familiar. You get Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency mode, and heart rate tracking linked to Nike Run Club and Fitness. Battery life stretches to 45 hours, and sweat-resistant earhooks lock in place.

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Interestingly enough, the campaign and Tom Kim’s hip advice came in at such a time, when the Los Angeles Lakers star is truly dealing with sciatica and hip injury. Pat your shoulders if you’ve already guessed how the Akron Hammer got the injury in the first place.

LeBron James sustained a nasty injury

In a tense overtime clash against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James turned back the clock. In the final minute of regulation, he dove at full stretch to grab a loose ball that could decide the game. The moment screamed leadership and pushed the Lakers to a sixth straight win.

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However, the effort came with visible damage, including a painful floor burn and a deep cut he later showed on Instagram. Meanwhile, the aftermath ran deeper. James revealed a right hip contusion along with lingering foot trouble. As a result, he needed constant treatment just to suit up for Monday’s game in Houston.

“I didn’t even show you the one on my hip, by the way. Yeah, I ain’t,” LeBron said after Monday’s 100-92 win against the Rockets. “I wasn’t going to post that. That’s too much. I was pretty banged up on the flight. Obviously, we had to get on the plane the next day, so I was pretty banged up on the flight coming here and pretty banged up, you know, last night.”

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Imago LeBron James made a full extension dive to get a crucial rebound. | Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times

He added, “But got nine and a half hours of sleep last night and woke up, and I felt a lot better. I was able to get some rehab, treatment, and activation going today. So, it allowed me to play tonight, but it was definitely around the clock with it.”

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Thus, golf, grit, and a little chaos. LeBron James finds himself juggling swing tips from Tom Kim while battling a body that refuses to stay quiet. Meanwhile, the campaign rolls on, stylish and loud. Yet beneath the fun, there is wear and tear. Still, LeBron pushes through because for him, the game never pauses; it simply evolves.