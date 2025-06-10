LeBron James’ Significant Business Confirms Major News as $765,000 NIL Star Gets Another Opportunity

LeBron James has been everywhere lately—courtside, business calls, executive producer meetings, maybe even your timeline more than your own mom. But now, the King isn’t just shaping the future of basketball—he’s executive-producing the future of women’s college hoops. Yes, thanks to Uninterrupted, LeBron’s media brainchild with Maverick Carter, a new season of “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” has officially been greenlit. And let us tell you—it’s bigger, bolder, and probably more dramatic than any Knicks offseason.

When Uninterrupted posted “RUNNING IT BACK ” on Instagram, fans of college basketball and premium athlete content knew exactly what that meant: Season 2 is confirmed. That’s right, the Peacock original docuseries about USC phenom JuJu Watkins—the 2025 National Player of the Year and future walking bucket of the WNBA—is returning for another season.

This isn’t your average college highlight reel. This is the LeBron James school of content. Meaning? Production smoother than Kyrie’s handle, storytelling deeper than Jokic’s passing angles, and real-life drama that could rival a James Harden trade request.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credit: IMAGN IMAGES

AD

If you don’t know JuJu Watkins, you’ve clearly been watching more “First Take” than actual basketball. The USC star exploded onto the scene in her freshman year like Steph Curry in 2015—only with better hair and a stronger NIL deal. She averaged 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists while tying Cheryl freaking Miller’s record for most consecutive 30-point games. And that’s as a freshman.

She hit 1,000 points faster than Zion went through a pair of Nikes. And with NIL deals reportedly worth over $765,000, she’s not just cashing buckets—she’s cashing checks too.

A King’s Touch: LeBron’s Role in the Rise

Let’s be honest—when LeBron James attaches his name to something, it turns to gold. Or at least gets a Netflix-sized budget and Drake cameo. In this case, the production team for “On the Rise” reads like an NBA All-Star mixer. We’ve got LeBron James, Rich Paul, Maverick Carter, JuJu Watkins herself, and more. And yes, this is the same Uninterrupted that brought us “The Shop”, where Bron once casually dropped media gems in a barber chair like he was dropping 40 on the Raptors. It’s also part of the larger SpringHill Company, a media empire that includes Space Jam 2.

The docuseries will again air on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform and home to shows that wish they had this much charisma. You’ll see a mix of JuJu’s killer crossover and her off-court journey—family life in Watts, NIL madness, and yeah, that time she was legit star-struck meeting LeBron himself.

The doc isn’t just for basketball junkies who still argue about who had a better rookie year—LeBron or Carmelo (Melo fans, we see you). It’s for anyone who loves real storytelling. You get action shots of JuJu draining threes like prime Klay, mixed with candid home scenes showing her chill side. One minute she’s torching defenses in a USC jersey, the next she’s lounging on the couch in sweats, talking about life and legacy.

And if you thought it couldn’t get better? Celeb cameos. We’re talking Candace Parker, 2 Chainz, Tina Thompson, even The Game. It’s like a crossover episode between NBA TV and VH1, and somehow it works.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago McDonald’s 1.jpg- (L-R) LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. and Judea “Juju” Watkins pose with their McDonald’s All-American jerseys (Amanda Scurlock/L.A. Sentinel)

LeBron’s not just putting on a cape for the Lakers; he’s putting it on for the culture. With Uninterrupted, he’s flipped the athlete-media script harder than Giannis flips a Eurostep. This is a media revolution for athletes, by athletes. JuJu being both star and executive producer of her own show while still in college? That’s unheard of. It’s like if Jayson Tatum dropped 40 while directing the Celtics’ halftime feature on NBA TV.

It also shows the power of NIL in 2025. JuJu’s not just a face on a poster—she’s a brand, a storyteller, and maybe the first real “face of women’s college basketball” since the days of Maya Moore dominance. And with LeBron’s team backing her, the sky’s not the limit—it’s just the starting five.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Season 2 is expected to pick up where the first left off—with JuJu battling injury, recovering like Kawhi in silent mode, and gearing up for what could be a WNBA debut or a Final Four run. Either way, we’re about to see a deeper dive into her world—one with even more emotion, more clutch moments, and maybe another cameo from King James himself.

So grab your popcorn, refresh your Peacock subscription, and get ready for the return of “On the Rise.” Because if LeBron’s involved, it’s probably going to be a hit. And if JuJu’s still dropping 30 bombs, it might just be the most exciting thing since LeBron chased down Iggy in the 2016 Finals.