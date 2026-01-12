Scoring debates are constant in the NBA, but only a select few truly stand apart. Kevin Durant belongs firmly in that group. His midrange game remains nearly unstoppable, and his ability to score at every level has aged remarkably well; that 31458 is a testament to it. Even years into his career, Durant continues to punish defenses and reaffirm his status as one of basketball’s most reliable offensive weapons.

In the recent episode of the ‘No Fouls Given’ podcast, former Los Angeles Lakers player Danny Green picked Kevin Durant as the second-best scorer in NBA history behind Michael Jordan.

“There is not many guys that I have seen lace up and can score as pure as him and lasted as long as him,” Green said, supporting his opinion.

Danny also named Tracy McGrady, Carmelo Anthony, and even James Harden in the conversation, but never mentioned the NBA leading scorer, LeBron James’ name, which was slightly surprising, as he had shared the court with LeBron during his time at the Lakers.

However, Durant truly possesses the skills of a guard, coupled with his ball-handling and scoring abilities that surpass those of players standing above 7 feet in height. That gives him an edge over most defenders. He dropped a 23-point performance as the Houston Rockets lost against the Sacramento Kings.

However, KD has now surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for seventh on the All-time NBA scoring list with 31,435 points. He could also surpass Dirk Nowitzki in a couple of weeks, who has 31,560 points in the big league. Durant is averaging more than 26 points this season, and if he remains healthy, he may surpass Michael Jordan at the end of this season.

LeBron James set to wear unique patch on his jersey for record-breaking 23rd season in the NBA

LeBron James doesn’t need anyone else to speak aloud about his legacy. The Akron Hammer will be sporting a unique patch on his jersey. It is a silhouette of James himself doing his famous pre-game chalk toss. Behind that, there are three colored stripes representing each one of his NBA teams. His jersey number of 23 depicts his record-breaking 23rd season in the NBA. James, 41, is expected to wear the patch for the rest of the regular season, per ESPN.

Imago Dec 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

LeBron has been dominating the league for more than two decades, and he owns most of the meaningful records. He missed 14 games at the start of the season due to sciatica, but once he played this season, he surpassed Hall-of-Famer Vince Carter’s record of 22 seasons in the NBA.

Despite his age and injuries, LeBron has still managed to put up decent numbers. He is averaging 21.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game, highlighting his longevity and legacy.

The 41-year-old is yet to comment on his retirement plans, but he has shown the ability to continue his career beyond this season. While his numbers have gone down this season as expected, he is still making meaningful plays and could easily continue playing. For now, he will look to provide support to Luka Doncic and help the Los Angeles Lakers push for greater heights in the postseason.