LeBron James’ Son Bronny Steps Out With Girlfriend to Celebrate Romantic Milestone

What’s better than one childhood romance? The James family already has a successful high school love story in LeBron James and his wife, Savannah. Bronny James is now embarking on a similar journey, through his own love story. After keeping it under wraps for the longest time, it was recently that the Lakers guard showed affection for his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield. Now that the world knows, there is no point in hiding it.

James and Whitfield first met at Sierra Canyon High School in California, where he starred on the basketball team and she played softball. Parker is the daughter of a well-known Hollywood couple –Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondre T. Whitfield. So, being in the spotlight from a very young age is not new for her, similar to Bronny James. It was last year, in the City of Love, where the first dating rumors began.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, they were spotted holding hands while watching LeBron James and Team USA. At the time, there was no confirmation, but now, the 20-year-old Lakers guard is already celebrating a milestone. Amid all the drama about trade, or his development, Bronny James found solace by celebrating his anniversary with Whitfield. A classic mirror selfie, with the caption, “Anniversary dinner!😘“. Apart from the selfie, James Jr. did not share many details with his 7.8 million Instagram followers.

But one visible thing through the Instagram story was that Bronny and Parker made sure to match their outfits. Whitfield re-shared the same story and added multiple pink hearts, acknowledging the heartfelt message from her partner. Even though they tried to keep the relationship out of the limelight, their social media activity revealed their true intentions.

In November 2024, during his first NBA season, he posted: “I miss my baby. Love u sm.” Per People, Whitfield has also shown affection, writing on National Boyfriend Day, “Bf day! I love you! Bronny.” Even LeBron and Savannah have no problem with this relationship, as they were third wheeling the couple during their previous outings.

Bronny James receives support as the family’s stance becomes clear on his relationship

Again, being in the spotlight is not new for the couple. But, still being 20 years old and navigating the love life can be tough. That’s why LeBron and Savannah’s parental instincts are to protect and approve the relationship. As stated, it was during the Paris Olympics when Bronny James and Parker Whitfield’s dating rumors first started. They were in Paris watching Team USA in action. Since LeBron was very busy with the team duties, Savannah had no problem being a guide for the young couple.

A video went viral, where the mother of 3 was playing the role of chaperone. As both sons, Bronny and Bryce James, were enjoying date nights with their respective partners. Even though LeBron was busy in Paris, he made sure to fulfill his dad duties on the next assignment. It was during the Sierra Canyon and St. John Bosco high-stakes Open Division playoff showdown, back in February. On Bryce’s big night, Savannah was missing. However, cameras caught LeBron hanging out with Bronny and his girlfriend, Parker, in the stands.

The trio showed up to cheer for the 18-year-old. It looks like Bron was stuck third-wheeling the lovebirds. The family approval can also be visible when Bronny James took Parker with his family to Hawaii during the offseason. So, they are likely utilizing this offseason to spend some quality time together before Bronny gets back to his busy NBA schedule.