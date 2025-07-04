LeBron James Spotted in Cavs Facility After Brian Windhorst’s Update on Lakers Star

You know you’ve made it when you’re the talk of the town at 40 years of age. It’s no surprise when the name is LeBron James – it still fits the bill. The man picked up a whopping $52.6 million option like it was a hot pocket on sale. But he dropped it when the pocket turned into a potato – with Rich Paul claiming that the Lakers were just a stalking horse for the King. So, what’s the future looking like? Is the rumor mill right in claiming a Cavs reunion? Maybe.

The Lakers need to throw a hail mary at the trade market to get Bron to stay. He’s too old to wait around for another rebuild – and DeAndre Ayton was a step in the right direction. Is that enough? Well, if you want to progress from the first to the second round, absolutely. Not if you want to win it all and give the King his last hurrah. But if the Lakers aren’t in a position to do that, how about the East’s top team? If Bron thinks so too, then seeing him train at the Cavs’ practice facility with some of the summer league rookies might be too much of a spoiler.

“NEW: @KingJames at #Cavs Practice Facility Today with Cavs Summer League Rookie @Denver_Jones2 #LeBronJames #NBA #LetEmKnow,” captioned The Ball Out on X.

