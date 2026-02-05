LeBron James-Steph Curry Team-Up Gets Major Boost After Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis Trade

LeBron James will control his own destiny this summer as an unrestricted free agent. An emotional return to the Cleveland Cavaliers is an option, but now the Golden State Warriors appear to have created an opening of their own. A reunion with Stephen Curry after the Paris Olympics and All-Star appearance is finally possible because of Kristaps Porzingis’ contract.

Shams Charania of ESPN confirmed the trade, with the Warriors sending Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Porzingis. The veteran center is on an expiring $30.7 million contract, creating the instant cap flexibility needed for the Warriors to make a serious run at signing James.

The front office also cut the 2025-26 season total payroll by $26 million (salary + tax) and, in 2026/27, reduced it by $74 million (salary + tax), according to @gswcba on X.

The deal to trade for Porzingis was a last-minute switch for the Warriors, as they couldn’t finalize a deal for Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It was not for a lack of effort. Charania reported that the Warriors made a pick-heavy offer last week, but “they came to the belief over the last 24 hours that the Bucks were not going to be moving their two-time MVP at this trade deadline.”

Another report suggested that the Bucks preferred the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat’s offers over the Warriors. And if they couldn’t get the deal done now, it’s highly unlikely they will get Antetokounmpo in the summer. So, why not LeBron James, who has a lot of supporters inside the locker room?

Draymond Green told Melissa Rohlin of the California Post that he “always wanted” to play with James. In fact, the Los Angeles Lakers veteran has often expressed his respect for Stephen Curry and even named him the legend he would want to share the court with. Back in 2024, reports surfaced that the Warriors had reached out to the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline. But those talks to bring James to the Bay Area never progressed.

LeBron James may lean toward an emotional return over a Stephen Curry reunion

LeBron James’ emotional reaction to a tribute video in Cleveland recently sparked widespread speculation about a third stint with the Cavaliers, a possibility that sources close to the veteran have since confirmed is on the table.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic wrote, “If he (LeBron) chooses to play a 24th NBA season, sources close to him said Cleveland would be an obvious destination.”

Adding to the speculation, Cavaliers Nation added that Donovan Mitchell and the newest Cavaliers veteran guard, James Harden, plan to play a role in bringing LeBron James back to Cleveland. This time, they have the resources and roster to compete, which can be better suited to the 41-year-old. Led by Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, they had a 64-18 record last season, marking one of the greatest regular seasons in franchise history.

With former MVP James Harden in the mix, James has a solid farewell tour option. He needs to choose between four options: stay with Bronny at the Lakers, try teaming up with Stephen Curry at the Warriors, have an emotional return to Cleveland, or simply retire.