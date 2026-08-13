LeBron James, Stephen Curry & More React as Russell Westbrook Announces Retirement Despite NBA Offers

After 18 illustrious seasons in the NBA, all-time triple-double king Russell Westbrook has officially announced his retirement from professional basketball. Russ walks away from the game despite holding free-agency contract offers to continue playing.

Insiders revealed that the 37-year-old former league MVP had active offers to return to the Sacramento Kings, as well as an opportunity to join a revamped Washington Wizards roster featuring AJ Dybantsa, Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

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Instead, the legendary point guard chose to hang up his boots, breaking the news via a deeply emotional social media video titled “The Museum of Unspoken Answers,” which was directed by Sean Kelly and narrated by Hollywood superstar Michael B. Jordan. Westbrook accompanied the cinematic farewell reel with a poignant caption:

“Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end. You had to be there. And now it’s over.”

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The sudden announcement sent shockwaves through the sports world, prompting an immediate outpouring of reverence from the absolute pinnacle of basketball and pop culture royalty in the comments.

Leading the tributes was his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate and long-time rival LeBron James, who celebrated Westbrook’s fierce legacy by commenting, “HELLUVA CAREER BRODIE!! HOF next!!”

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Golden State Warriors icon Stephen Curry similarly honored the historic moment, paying quiet respect by sharing Westbrook’s emotional retirement video directly to his own Instagram story.

The comments section quickly turned into a virtual Hall of Fame gathering, as current and former peers stepped up to validate the standard Westbrook set every night.

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New Miami Heat superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo penned a heartfelt tribute, writing, “Incredible career, brother. You made people around the world feel your presence and love for the game. There are not a lot of people who played harder than you. 🫡💯”

DeMar DeRozan, a fellow Southern California native and his Kings teammate, kept it brief and powerful by stating, “One of the realest!!”

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Meanwhile, powerhouse big man Anthony Davis, who suited up alongside Westbrook in LA and was reportedly part of the Wizards’ pitch to sign the guard this offseason, wasn’t bitter about missing out. “My dawg!!!! Congrats on the entire journey champ! Legend forever! Yeah 5!!!”

The recognition extended well beyond Westbrook’s recent teammates. Former Miami Heat champion Chris Bosh joined the chorus, posting, “Congrats on one of the best to do it!”

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Kendrick Perkins, who anchored the paint next to Brodie during the Oklahoma City Thunder’s historic run to the 2012 NBA Finals, offered a deeply personal reflection on their brotherhood:

“Thank you bro for everything that you brought to the game and it was a honor being able to share the floor with you for 4 years and God Bless you and your family! Top 10 Greatest PG Of All-Time 🙏🏾‍♀️🙏🏾‍♀️🙏🏾‍♀️”

Perk’s ESPN colleague, Richard Jefferson, offered his respect with a simple, solemn salute emoji, “🫡”, while former All-Star and longtime coach Mark Jackson added his voice to the celebration, saying, “Salute Legend!!! 🔥👏🙌”

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The impact of Westbrook’s relentless “Why Not?” spirit clearly transcended the sport of basketball entirely. The greatest Olympic swimmer of all time, Michael Phelps, recognized Westbrook’s elite athletic excellence by commenting, “What a career🫡”

Even Carmelo Anthony’s ex, La La Anthony added an all-encompassing, “Legend!!!!!!!!!!”

Former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin left an impassioned message defending Westbrook’s fiercely debated basketball legacy:



“Man! It’s been a Pleasure watching you work Brodie!! Not to many players that I would Pay to watch Play! It’s a very short list! You are at the Top of it! Congratulations on a great Career my dude!! Do t continue to let these people Play with your Name!! Enjoy retirement my Brother!!! Step stop HOF 💯👊🏽”

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With 27,176 points, 209 triple-doubles, and the undisputed respect of his peers, Westbrook exits the arena entirely on his own terms.