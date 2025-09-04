LeBron James & Stephen Curry Reunion Shut Down With Brutal Jimmy Butler Verdict

We already saw a glimpse of what a partnership of Stephen Curry and LeBron James can yield during the 2024 Olympics. And it’s no secret that the Warriors want to sign the Lakers’ superstar for the longest time. They know that the championship window is with Steph, and who better than the King to help them win the championship! With the Purple and Gold franchise seemingly giving the keys to Luka Doncic may have caused some conflict in their relationship with the 4x NBA champion. But does it guarantee a move?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Like even if LeBron goes to them, which by the way he has not. And I will still maintain LeBron James for all the bluster and all the social media posts and all the stuff he does not want to leave Los Angeles people.” Rachel Nichols on the Sports Illustrated YouTube channel, alongside Chris Mannix, broke the hearts of Dub Nation. “So, I don’t think he’s going to ask for a trade to San Francisco. And even if he does, there is zero reason for the Lakers to do it. What? They’re gonna take the Jimmy Butler contract back…”

As per NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Warriors have continued to show interest in LeBron James for the past 18 months, and their roadblock? One answer from Bron’s agent, Rich Paul. A straight No. That’s why Nichols was straightforward with her assessment to the Warriors’ front office. “Move on strategy-wise. Figure out something else.” Further, she asked a pertinent question, which removed any doubts about Butler’s move to the Lakers. “Hey, LeBron can’t talk the Lakers into spending money on him in the future. Why do you think they’re tying up Jimmy?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This notion is correct, since the 4x NBA champion has opted in his $52.6 million contract; there are no concrete talks about his next contract. That means he could be a free agent next summer after playing his 23rd season in the league. So, the Lakers can clear their cap space in that regard, and previously, their GM was pretty high on saving cap space for the 2027 summer to cash in on big fish like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic if they are free agents by that time.

So, it doesn’t make sense for the Lakers to disrupt their plans for one summer, after being efficient with their trades this offseason. That’s why Nichols concluded on the show and ended any hopes for a LeBron James and Stephen Curry reunion. “Like like if if they’re not going to commit to LeBron pass this year financially, they’re certainly not going to do it for Jimmy Butler. Like I just I don’t…”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LeBron James and the Lakers continue to be at a crossroads

Even though the trade might not be on the cards, the continuous reports of James’ future away from LA are not a coincidence. When the 4x NBA champion opted in his contract, his agent sent warning signals. Rich Paul stated, “LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future.” Why does the Klutch Sports owner feel that? The Lakers have truly relied more on Luka Doncic to help build the roster. Yes, the job that King James did for two decades was effective, but this off-season, he was not pulling the strings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Reports from Phoenix insider John Gambadoro claimed, “LeBron does not like playing with Luka. Reaves does not like playing with Luka.” Whether overstated or not, the rumblings echo louder each week. To add fuel to the fire, the Lakers’ superstar also missed the big event for Luka Doncic. His most notable absence was during Luka Doncic’s contract extension presser, where almost the entire Lakers franchise was present– all the way from head coach JJ Redick to Doncic’s teammates.

While he did FaceTime Luka, not being physically present was a sign. In fact, new Lakers guard Marcus Smart also revealed that James did not contact him upon his arrival. Is it a power play, or something deeper? Only time will tell. For now, the only guarantee seems to be LeBron James staying put with the Lakers and playing his 23rd season in the league.