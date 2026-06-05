LeBron James’ Mediterranean golf outing has sparked backlash over marine conservation. The offseason sparked debate over James’ vacation choices. Just as he indicated, he’s jetted off on his annual offseason vacation, likely with his family. And he’s using this time off to work on his newfound passion for golf. But it’s not his terrible swing that’s infuriating online spectators.

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Lakers superstar postponed addressing his uncertain future to jet off on a European getaway. He shared a snippet of his family vacation on his Instagram Story. In the clip, James is seen on the deck of a luxury yacht, working on his golf swing and driving balls directly into the open sea while Kendrick Lamar’s “B****, Don’t Kill My Vibe” echoes in the background.

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While he doesn’t reveal the location, those are the famous limestone formations of Faraglioni di Capri in the background. That is not the source of drama. What’s grinding nerves online is the contrast between the pristine scenery and the casual disposal of synthetic golf balls into protected waters.

While James relaxed after a second-round loss to Oklahoma City, fans and ecologists quickly flagged the environmental cost.

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Bron is hitting golf balls into what the Italian government designates a Natural Monument, protected for its rocks and surrounding waters. Italy also has some serious restrictions on touristy activities to conserve this ecological marvel. If golf is restricted, that’s not known.

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Commentators quickly criticized LeBron for hitting plastic golf balls into a sensitive marine habitat.

LeBron James’ vacation activity draws criticism.

The island of Capri has long been a traditional summer sanctuary for NBA royalty, frequently visited by legends like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. However, LeBron James’ decision to use the Mediterranean as a personal driving range has struck a chord with an increasingly eco-conscious public.

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Online critics zeroed in on everything Bron did wrong, from the mechanics of his swing and the immediate peril to local wildlife. A common concern was the golf ball getting stuck in the blowholes of whales.

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But two details complicate the narrative. Firstly, that’s the plot of the most famous episode of Seinfeld. The episode titled ‘The Marine Biologist’ that aired in 1994 has produced the famous GIFs now flooding LeBron’s mentions. That classic episode seems to be the main reason why everyone thinks Bron’s going to cause some serious harm to whales. But George fabricated that whale-rescue story entirely. In reality, marine biologists have cited the Seinfeld lore to confirm golf balls can’t harm those water giants the way plastic bags and fishing nets actively do.

Secondly, Whales don’t even inhabit Faraglioni di Capri. It does have dolphins, turtles, barracudas, and coral, all of whom are vulnerable to golf-ball pollution. And yes, golf balls getting lost at sea is surprisingly as common as general plastic debris. James is not the first and only one contributing to the problem. Yet the ‘over-tourism is doing worse’ argument doesn’t stand when this is not an isolated issue.

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Standard, non-biodegradable golf balls are constructed from heavy synthetic polymers, Surlyn covers, and high-density rubber cores. While a drive giving a fish a concussion is rare, the chemical leeching from these balls is a major problem.

Whale fears aside, the real threat is chemical leaching. Bron did compromise ecological safety for an Instagram shot. Whether the balls sank, were retrieved, or harmed wildlife remains unclear.

It does prove he’s going to work more on his golf while his future with the Lakers or retirement is speculated back home. Softhearted fans are urging him to practice on land, not in protected waters.