LeBron James Subtly Announces Retirement Decision After Reports of Lakers Fallout

Halfway through the season, the speculation about LeBron James retiring is only growing. The Lakers forward provided mysterious answers, such as it possibly being his last game at Madison Square Garden. Never has there been a concrete answer to clarify his future. But did it finally slip out in a heartfelt conversation with Tyrese Haliburton?

The pair were discussing the Pacers guard getting a signature shoe from Puma. Haliburton revealed they are already working on launching his second signature shoe. Speaking about the relentless process, James let a secret slide. The LeBron 24s are already in motion.

“We just played Portland a few days ago and I met with Nike. We’re trying to finalize the 24. So, you know, I just started at 23. We’re getting close to finalizing the 24 and then, you know, start talking about the 25. So, it’s a long process, man,” he said on Mind The Game.

Imago Jan 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts before shooting a free throw in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Why work on a basketball shoe if not for LeBron James playing in his 24 season next year? It could be for Bronny James, who could have a long career ahead of him. But the urgency to start on creatives for the next edition of his signature shoe creates an intrigue around his NBA future. It’s a basketball sneaker we are talking about after all. And James’ input into the shoe clarifies that it’s a shoe designed to his liking.

Now look, Michael Jordan’s signature shoes are still prevalent. However, the releases since his retirement focus on lifestyle. Jordan athletes with their own signature models are part of the process when designing the shoe. That’s because performance matters. And if LeBron James is working diligently to curate a LeBron 24, it mostly means he isn’t done with the game just yet.

Another year could be on the horizon. However, there will probably be a new home.

LeBron James might not finish his career with the Lakers

When LeBron James opted in to his player option, the writing was on the wall. The Lakers want to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. The latter is due for a massive extension in the summer. Moreover, with James’ massive contract, the Lakers could actually restructure their roster.

That seems to be the plan, according to James Fischer.

“Definitively, the Lakers are ready to move on from LeBron James and I think LeBron James is ready to move on from the Lakers as well. That’s kind of the foregone sentiment in Los Angeles right now about what’s to come this summer,” he said for Bleacher Report.

LeBron James is going to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in a while. Interest is bound to exist since he’s still averaging 21.9 points and 6.6 assists. But experts feel it’s not going to come with a large sum. Brian Windhorst noted teams will ask for a ‘significant’ sacrifice from him.

Considering it will be a short-term contract going forward, it’s very much possible for the Akron Hammer to accept a contract of lesser value. It would give his team much-needed flexibility, allowing him to compete, as stated by Rich Paul in an earlier statement.

If he does continue, where do you think LeBron James goes next? Let us know your views in the comments below.