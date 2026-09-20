LeBron James Superfan Nick Wright Takes Cheeky Jab at Pat McAfee Following ESPN Smoking Incident

Nick Wright did not exactly hide what he was doing. During Friday’s First Things First, the FS1 analyst appeared to openly mock Pat McAfee’s latest ESPN controversy, turning McAfee’s viral on-air moment into a punchline on a rival network. For a host already known for provocative takes, including his relentless LeBron James GOAT campaign, Wright’s jab felt less like harmless banter and more like a deliberate shot across ESPN’s bow.

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The situation stemmed from Thursday afternoon’s broadcast of The Pat McAfee Show, where an eight-second sequence went viral. In that live show clip McAfee appeared to put a lit item into an ashtray live on ESPN.

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Fans quickly speculated about what McAfee was smoking, especially given the former NFL punter’s public support for m*rijuana. McAfee later fed the frenzy himself, posting, “Little sage never hurt nobody,” while joking that the Buffalo Bills were “smokin’ the Lions in all phases.”

Nick Wright clearly noticed. During Friday’s First Things First, alongside Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard, Wright celebrated Buffalo’s win by cracking open a foamy Labatt tall boy, pouring it from a novelty beer horn and taking a long swig before passing it to Wildes. When Broussard questioned whether drinking beer was even allowed on live television, Wright landed the shot.

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“There’s new rules about what you’re allowed to smoke or drink on TV,” Wright said, in what looked like an unmistakable jab at McAfee’s viral ESPN moment.

Wright’s stunt split fans. Some thought he was trying too hard to compete with McAfee for attention, while others found the dig hilarious. But the bigger takeaway was hard to miss: the ESPN-FS1 rivalry had just picked up another chapter, and plenty of fans were already waiting to see whether McAfee would fire back.

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LeBron James connection drives this rivalry

For basketball fans, Nick Wright’s national profile has long been tied to one of his strongest takes: LeBron James belongs above Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate. Wright has defended that position for years, repeatedly pointing to James’ 2016 Finals comeback, longevity and overall résumé as evidence that the four-time champion has done enough to take the throne.

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That loyalty has made Wright one of LeBron’s loudest defenders in sports media, but his connection to James is very different from McAfee’s. James appeared on The Pat McAfee Show in March 2025 and used the platform to publicly address his feud with ESPN colleague Stephen A. Smith, giving McAfee one of the biggest basketball interviews of the year.

Wright, meanwhile, has largely covered James from a professional distance. He reacted heavily to that McAfee interview and has continued defending James through his career moves, including his decision this summer to leave the Lakers and sign with Philadelphia.

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That makes Wright’s latest shot at McAfee less about LeBron and more about two very different sports-media personalities occupying competing platforms. Wright’s beer stunt split viewers, with some finding the jab hilarious and others calling it forced. The comparison also comes with a real audience gap: The Pat McAfee Show remains one of ESPN’s biggest daily studio properties, while First Things First operates on a smaller FS1 platform.

Still, the jab landed because both men have built their brands around pushing conventional sports television in different directions. McAfee leans into chaos and unpredictability, while Wright thrives on provocative arguments and calculated trolling.

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And with James now entering what could be the final chapter of his career in Philadelphia, Wright is unlikely to stop defending him anytime soon. But this time, LeBron was almost beside the point. Wright’s target was McAfee, and the joke only added another layer to the increasingly public ESPN-FS1 rivalry.