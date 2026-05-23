LeBron James Surpasses Stephen Curry on Highest-Paid Athlete List but Remains $162M Behind Cristiano Ronaldo

A year ago, Stephen Curry sat comfortably above LeBron James on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes. Twelve months later, the hierarchy inside basketball flipped completely. LeBron James reclaimed the title of basketball’s highest-paid player in 2026 with $137.8 million in total earnings, surpassing Curry after trailing him the previous year. But even that reshuffling among NBA superstars felt minor compared to the financial force towering above the rest of the sports world.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest number changed the scale of the conversation altogether. Forbes released its 2026 Highest-Paid Athletes list on Friday, with Ronaldo once again finishing first at a staggering $300 million. The Al-Nassr forward generated $235 million in on-field earnings and another $65 million off the pitch, giving him the highest annual total of his career.

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It was also Ronaldo’s fourth consecutive year atop the rankings and the sixth No. 1 finish of his career, tying Michael Jordan for the most first-place finishes in Forbes history. His total additionally matched Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s famous 2015 benchmark for the highest single-year athlete earnings figure ever recorded by the publication.

At that point, Ronaldo was no longer competing financially with athletes so much as operating in a different economic universe entirely.

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For LeBron James, the jump back above Curry reflected something the Forbes rankings have been hinting at for years. His business empire now functions independently from basketball itself.

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James earned $85 million away from the court through endorsements, investments, and business ventures tied to companies like DraftKings, Hennessy, and Richard Mille. Combined with his $52.6 million NBA salary, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar crossed the $137 million mark despite entering his age-41 season amid uncertainty surrounding his playing future.

That distinction matters.

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LeBron James is no longer simply maximizing NBA earnings. Through SpringHill, Lobos 1707 Tequila, Blaze Pizza, and his expanding media portfolio, he has built a financial infrastructure capable of generating enormous revenue regardless of what happens with his next contract.

More than 60% of his annual earnings now come away from basketball itself.

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Stephen Curry’s drop from second overall in 2025 to sixth in 2026 illustrated the opposite dynamic. While the Golden State Warriors guard remained one of basketball’s premier commercial figures, his financial profile proved more vulnerable to shifts in visibility and endorsement structure.

Curry’s earnings fell from $156 million in 2025 to $124.7 million this year following the end of his longtime Under Armour partnership. The sneaker split turned into one of the more fascinating business stories in sports, with Curry effectively spending the 2025-26 season as a sneaker free agent.

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Rather than immediately locking into a replacement deal, Curry rotated through brands including Nike, Adidas, ANTA, Puma, and Way of Wade while testing the open market. He even transformed the transition into a philanthropic and branding opportunity through Sotheby’s auctions supporting his Eat. Learn. Play. foundation.

Imago Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) talk before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

At the same time, Golden State’s visibility cooled following a disappointing season and continued organizational instability. Kevin Durant also remained inside the global top 10 at $103.8 million, giving basketball three representatives overall alongside soccer. Yet Ronaldo’s massive lead over the NBA’s biggest stars also highlighted the widening commercial gap between truly global football icons and even America’s most marketable athletes.

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Ronaldo’s $300 Million Year Signals a New Sports Economy

That broader trend stretched across the entire Forbes list. The average age of this year’s top 10 reached 37, making it the oldest group ever recorded by Forbes. Ronaldo, LeBron James, and Lewis Hamilton are all 41 years old, continuing to command elite-level earnings far beyond the traditional commercial lifespan once associated with superstar athletes.

Shohei Ohtani earned $127.6 million while reclaiming baseball’s financial crown, despite taking only $2.6 million in active salary because of his heavily deferred Dodgers contract. Jon Rahm crossed $107 million through LIV Golf’s Saudi-backed structure, while Hamilton reached $100 million following his blockbuster move to Ferrari.

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Canelo Alvarez finished second overall at $170 million, driven largely by the Riyadh Season-backed Terence Crawford mega-fight in Las Vegas. The bout reportedly guaranteed Alvarez at least $150 million and further showcased how Saudi Arabia’s growing sports investments are reshaping the financial landscape across multiple sports.

Reuters Soccer Football – Euro 2024 – Round of 16 – Portugal v Slovenia – Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, Germany – July 1, 2024 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Lee Smith

That influence can now be seen everywhere across global athletics. Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr contract, LIV Golf’s disruption of professional golf economics, and Riyadh Season’s aggressive investment into boxing have collectively created an alternate marketplace capable of bypassing many of the traditional revenue limitations that once governed athlete earnings.

And nobody has benefited from that transformation more than Ronaldo himself. Having recently guided Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title, Ronaldo now turns his focus toward Portugal’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. Backed by a social media following approaching one billion across platforms, his commercial ceiling may still be climbing.

For LeBron James, surpassing Stephen Curry ultimately represented a different kind of milestone. The Forbes rankings have spent years signaling that his long-term business infrastructure could eventually become as powerful as his basketball legacy itself.

Even then, he still finished $162 million behind Cristiano Ronaldo.