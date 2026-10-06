LeBron James’ Swift Exit Fuels Dave Portnoy’s Criticism as Helicopter Deal Comes to Light

LeBron James barely had time to settle into Philadelphia before he was on his way out again. His latest move after joining the 76ers has raised eyebrows. Especially among those wondering where the four-time champion actually plans to call home. Now, Dave Portnoy has turned the situation into a punchline.

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“This man hates Philly so much he can’t spend more than 30 seconds in the city 😭😭😭,” Portnoy wrote on X.

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The Barstool Sports founder was reacting to a New York Post post. It showed LeBron James’ helicopter landing in New York City after the 76ers’ scrimmage in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 3. The image offered a glimpse into Bron’s unusual routine with his new team.

Rather than making the drive between Philadelphia and New York, LeBron James has been traveling by helicopter. This allows the 22-time All-Star to get to team activities in Philadelphia before quickly returning to the New York area. The aircraft has even become noticeable around the team facility.

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During post-practice media availability, the sound of the helicopter could reportedly be heard as James prepared to leave. Tyrese Maxey found the situation of his newest 76ers teammate particularly amusing.

“I ain’t gonna lie, that was funny. One of us left in a helicopter, the other one was sitting on the curb,” Maxey joked. When previously asked where he planned to live after joining Philadelphia, James gave a straightforward answer: “Both. Multiple residences.” The helicopter arrangement now gives that answer some context.

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Front Office Sports reported that James is using a Fanatics helicopter for his trips between New York and Philadelphia, facilitated by his existing relationship with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. The arrangement was reportedly negotiated in January 2024, long before James signed with the 76ers. The four-time NBA champion’s camp also clarified that the helicopter access is part of an existing agreement with Fanatics.

“The deal we signed with Fanatics almost three years ago includes access to their corporate aviation,” a spokesperson for LeBron James told Front Office Sports. “It’s a feature in many of their deals with their largest athletes and we appreciate their partnership as LeBron splits his time between New York and Philadelphia.”

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Flight records reviewed by FOS show the helicopter making 12 round trips between New York and Philadelphia in a single week. The commute helps explain the decision: a one-way helicopter flight takes roughly 30 minutes, while the same trip by car can take 90 minutes to two hours, depending on traffic. For LeBron James, saving that much travel time can be valuable.

LeBron James’ early arrival has already caught the attention of his new teammates. According to ESPN, V.J. Edgecombe said the veteran is usually at the practice facility before anyone else, getting there around 7:45 a.m. “He was in there before everybody,” Edgecombe told the outlet. Then he added, “As usual.” But traveling is certainly not a cheap solution.

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Front Office Sports reported that a one-way helicopter trip between New York City and Philadelphia costs roughly $4,000 to $10,000. If James used the helicopter for all 41 of Philadelphia’s regular-season home games, the retail value of those round-trips could land between $328,000 and $820,000 for the season.



That figure sounds staggering. But LeBron James reportedly does not have to personally cover the cost, with the flights falling under his corporate aviation perk with Fanatics.

James signed a two-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia in July. He is set to earn $3.87 million during the 2026-27 season. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst have both reported that James could maintain a primary residence in New York City or nearby New Jersey.



The helicopter would then allow him to make the roughly 30-minute trip to Philadelphia and the 76ers’ practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.

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That does not necessarily mean James has anything against Philadelphia. In fact, the four-time champion has already expressed his appreciation for the city’s notoriously passionate fan base.



Speaking at 76ers Media Day, James described his relationship with Philly fans as one of “mutual respect” and said, “I actually really love it. I really thrive under that circumstance.” He also said he was excited to be part of “the feeling” and “the vibe” in Philadelphia and to play for “the whole city.”

So while James may be spending plenty of time in New York, his decision to commute by helicopter does not exactly suggest a dislike for Philadelphia. For Portnoy, however, the optics were more than enough to turn James’ unusual commute into a punchline.