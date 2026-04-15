LeBron James Takes Subtle Dig at His Lakers Role While Discussing Jayson Tatum’s Fit With Jaylen Brown

Luka Doncic to Los Angeles changed everything. The Lakers’ decision to build around the Slovenian meant that the man who brought a title back in 2020 was asked to take a backseat. For twenty consecutive seasons, the only question was how many possessions LeBron James would control, not whether he would control most of them.

In 2025-26, for the first time in his career, he voluntarily surrendered that position. When Jayson Tatum said that he has to be the guy upon returning from an Achilles tear, LeBron’s response on his Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash was four words and a smirk, and it said everything about where he actually sits with the role he accepted this season. On a recent episode of Mind the Game, the conversation turned to Tatum’s comments about his role re-entry alongside Jaylen Brown. Nash introduced the context, and James reacted with the kind of careful wording that carried more weight than it appears to.

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Nash brought up the subject: “You know, he said on his YouTube channel, I think, like, when I come back, I have to be the guy.” Nash said. “I don’t think he was saying like, I have to be the guy over JB. I think he’s saying, like, I have to be the guy like me. Like, me, me — I have to be the guy. I can’t just be in the corner. Which is, on one hand, absolutely what he should be saying.”

Then came the line. After he affirmed Tatum’s stance as the correct one, the four-time champion paused and delivered it dry: “I should say that on the internet.” The sarcasm was unmistakable. Tatum said, publicly and defiantly, that he will not take a back seat on his own team. LeBron, meanwhile, spent most of last season doing exactly that, albeit voluntarily, and by his own account. At the same time, he watched Doncic and Austin Reaves thrive as the franchise’s primary and secondary options around him.

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The dig landed hardest when placed against what he actually said about his own role on a previous Mind the Game episode. When he returned from a hip and foot injury earlier in the season and saw the Lakers were winning without him, he made a deliberate choice.

“When I was coming back to the lineup, I went to both of them, and I said, ‘Listen, don’t worry about me on the floor. Whatever the mindset you’ve been in while I was not playing, just stay there,” he told Nash.

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He framed the decision as unselfish, and it paid off, as the Lakers went on a 13-out-of-14 run.

Furthermore, the statistical context sharpened the sarcasm. James’ usage rate this season is 27.2 percent, a career low for a player who once averaged above 30 percent usage for 11 straight seasons. Coach JJ Redick acknowledged the shift publicly, saying, “The best thing for our team is LeBron being the third-highest-used player.” Reaves averaged 21.5 points in March, while he put up 18.5.

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The Tatum conversation on Mind the Game went beyond the role question. LeBron James’ broader point was that the basketball world has not properly celebrated what Tatum’s simple return to the floor represented. Tatum tore his Achilles tendon during the 2025 playoffs and returned approximately 10 months later.

His numbers on return have been modest, 41.1% from the field, 32.9% from three, but the Celtics won four of the five games he appeared in. LeBron drew on his own experience of brief absences to contextualize the physical toll of a 10-month break.

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LeBron said on the podcast: “I was out like three games. And when I got back on the floor, I felt like I was so far removed from the game. You’ve spent seven, eight straight months of conditioning, conditioning mind, body, soul, and then boom, it’s just like, poof, gone. For him to be out 10 months of no basketball, having to recondition himself and then go back into live action, that alone is a milestone.”

LeBron James Believes People Should Celebrate Jayson Tatum’s Comeback More

The sarcasm is real. So is the respect underneath it. After the one-liner, LeBron James did not mock Tatum’s declaration or dismiss it. He made a case that the basketball world is not giving Tatum’s comeback its proper due, and the case he made drew directly on his own experience of what even a brief absence does to a conditioned body.

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“It don’t take that long,” LeBron said of reconditioning. “The one thing I hate the most is that in less than a week, you’re out of shape. You’re literally out of shape. Deconditioned. You’ve spent seven, eight straight months of conditioning. So, for him to be out 10 months of no basketball, having to recondition himself and then go back into live action, that alone is like a milestone. I don’t think, not only the fans and the peers, we don’t highlight and celebrate that enough.”

USA Today via Reuters Jan 30, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shares a laugh with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) as they wait to check in at the scorers table during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Tatum said that he has to be the guy because anything less would mean accepting a diminished version of himself on his own team. LeBron has spent two decades of his career operating from exactly that principle, and then deliberately inverted it this season, telling his two co-stars not to cater to him, accepting a career-low usage rate, and then watching the Lakers go on the best run of their season as a result.