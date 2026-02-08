LeBron James Takes U-Turn on Super Bowl LX Prediction After Fearing Fan Backlash

Playing in his iconic 23rd year, LeBron James still has his eyes on all things related to the NFL. Be it speaking on Bill Belichick’s snub from the first ballot of the Hall of Fame or picking his winner in Super Bowl LX. One thing that caught everybody off guard was the change of vote by the Lakers’ superstar.

After the recent win over the Warriors, LeBron spoke to ESPN’s Lisa Salters for an on-court post-game interview. He wished everyone a “Happy Super Bowl Sunday” and was asked for his impromptu prediction for the big game. “Na, people are going to be mad at me if I pick a team,” James said.

After being pressed to answer, the 4x NBA champion looked around before jokingly saying, “I got the winner.”

Him not answering is not the main story, but King James not picking the same answer became the story. Because 12 hours before this statement, LeBron James picked his ‘real winner’ of the Super Bowl.

“We all want to see a great Super Bowl, obviously, between two competitive teams, two well-coached teams, and they’re here for a reason. My prediction, I got Seattle coming out victorious,” said LeBron in a collaboration video with DraftKings. The Lakers’ superstar credited QB Sam Darnold for leading the Seahawks to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

James also acknowledged the role of the coach, Mike Vrabel, in guiding the Patriots to their twelfth Super Bowl and first since Tom Brady left the team. Despite this feat, LeBron James stuck to his pick. “But you know, I got Seattle, you know, winning the Super Bowl.” Currently Seahawks are favored -4.5 in the odds market.

Maybe that’s why LeBron did not double down on choosing the winner but hinted that he’s “got the winner”.

LeBron James’ presence was felt at last SuperBowl

LeBron James played wide receiver in high school. Most importantly, he was also named First-Team All-State during his sophomore year. There was also a point where he had to decide between basketball and football. He chose to hoop. 4 NBA championships and countless records broken, that choice doesn’t prove wrong. Not just basketball players, but even other athletes honor King James. Last year, it was Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Late in the second quarter, after finding the end zone, Brown pulled out James’ iconic “Silencer” celebration. It’s a classic LeBron celebration, hands pushed downward, knees lifted one at a time, which was made famous back in 2014 when he was still running things with the Miami Heat. In fact, LeBron James took to Instagram to approve Brown’s celebration.

He posted a story of Brown performing the celebration overlaid with the text “That Silencer was on point!!”. Now that he has picked the Seahawks this year, let’s see if any Seattle player pulls out a similar celebration.