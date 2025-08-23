LeBron James Tears Up as America Bids Goodbye to ESPN’s Lee Corso

It’s not often that the sports world pauses together for a single figure. But this August, that moment belongs to Lee Corso. For nearly four decades, he’s been the heartbeat of college football Saturdays, the laugh, the catchphrases, and, of course, the headgear. Now, at 90 years old, Corso is preparing to take his final bow. ESPN has rolled out a farewell unlike any other, complete with a primetime tribute, emotional stories from colleagues, and a sendoff on the biggest stage of Week 1. And just when fans thought it couldn’t get more emotional, LeBron James added his voice to the chorus.

Before we get to that moment, let’s take a step back. ESPN premiered its one-hour special, Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special, on August 22. In just 47 seconds of the trailer alone, fans admitted they were already in tears. The documentary captured everything: Corso’s humor, charisma, and the spark that made him a household name since joining College GameDay in 1987. Reactions poured in instantly.

And then came the moment that made headlines. LeBron James, Akron native and lifelong Ohio State Buckeyes supporter, reposted the trailer on his Instagram story with a heartfelt message: “We will all miss you man!! ♡♡” The King himself, someone who knows a thing or two about being larger than life, couldn’t hold back his emotions. His tribute wasn’t just about Corso; it was about what Corso represented to fans across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For LeBron James, this was personal. He has long been a passionate supporter of Ohio State football, often saying if he had gone to college, Columbus would have been his destination. From narrating Ohio State’s 2025 CFP championship hype video to celebrating in the stands at national title games, James has been one of the Buckeyes’ most visible ambassadors. His love for the sport makes his tribute to Corso even more meaningful. Both men, in their own ways, are symbols of generational greatness, icons whose names transcend the games they represent.

Of course, Corso’s story goes far beyond a single trailer or even one farewell special. His career spans more than 75 years in football. He started as a standout defensive back at Florida State in the 1950s, went on to coach at Louisville, Indiana, Navy, and Northern Illinois for nearly three decades, and then became the face of Saturday mornings on ESPN. But his real magic began in October 1996 when he first donned a mascot head on live television. From that moment on, college football Saturdays were never the same.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Corso turned predictions into performance art. Whether slipping into Brutus Buckeye’s head or playfully shocking fans with a Fighting Irish pick, he built a tradition that became must-watch TV. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro put it best: “Lee Corso has developed a special connection to generations of fans through his entertaining style and iconic headgear picks. Lee is one of the most influential and beloved figures in the history of college football.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

A Farewell on the Biggest Stage

Appropriately, Corso’s final GameDay comes full circle. On August 30, he’ll sit in the chair one last time in Columbus, Ohio, the site of his very first headgear pick back in 1996. And it won’t be just any game. No. 2 Ohio State will face No. 1 Texas in the marquee matchup of Week 1. Talk about a legendary send-off for a legendary man.

The emotional weight of the moment is magnified by the voices honoring him. ESPN’s special features tributes from Rece Davis, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Maria Taylor. Coaching giants like Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, and Kirby Smart share memories, while stars like Drew Brees, Andrew Luck, and even celebrities like Ken Jeong and Carl Lewis add their own reflections. But perhaps the most moving tribute comes from Herbstreit, who has worked alongside Corso since 1996.

Herbstreit recalled Corso not just as a colleague but as a mentor and father figure. “What the entire show will really remember about Lee is how he would come into a Friday meeting, first one there, pencil ready to go.” It wasn’t just about the cameras. It was about how Corso treated everyone the same, from interns to producers to co-hosts, with hugs, smiles, and genuine respect.

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This is where Corso’s legacy connects back to LeBron James. Both men have shaped the way fans experience sports. Corso, through his headgear and humor, turned GameDay into more than a preview show; it became a cultural event. James, through his dominance in the NBA and his constant support of Ohio State, has brought celebrity star power into the college football conversation. When LeBron shares a tribute to Corso, it’s not just one icon nodding to another; it’s a reminder of the connective tissue that sports provide.

And fans feel it. Social media has been flooded with memories, laughter, and gratitude. Stories of Corso’s endless energy, whether outpacing Paul Finebaum in an airport sprint or crafting clever analogies like “Arkansas against Michigan has pickup trucks against the Cadillac”, paint the portrait of a man whose joy was contagious.

After 38 seasons, 430 headgear picks (with a record of 286-144), and countless laughs, Lee Corso is stepping away. He favored Ohio State 45 times, and fittingly, his last pick will come in Columbus. Despite a stroke in 2009 and recent health battles, he never lost the spark that made him a fan favorite. Now, with one final “Not so fast, my friend,” Corso closes the book on one of the most extraordinary broadcasting careers in sports history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And with LeBron James adding his voice to the farewell, it feels like the whole sports world is saying goodbye together. The King of basketball honoring the king of college football, Saturdays, two legends, two legacies, and one unforgettable moment.

So as August 30 approaches and the stage shifts to Ohio Stadium, the only question left is: which headgear will Corso choose for his grand finale? And more importantly, what’s your favorite Lee Corso memory from his iconic run on College GameDay?