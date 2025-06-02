LeBron James Teases Retirement Hobby That Helps Stephen Curry and NBA Stars Escape Reality

The offseason is treating LeBron James well. Handling business could be stressful sometimes. But cheering for his wife, Savannah, and her ventures seems like a new full-time job for him. At the same time, Bron’s typical dad behavior at Bryce’s graduation will remain in our minds. Wait, James Sr. is far from done—he’s diving headfirst into his holiday activities. He seemingly found a new hobby and maybe, just maybe, could join Stephen Curry for the same someday.

Athletes across the globe are fans of golf. NFL legend Tom Brady, F1 star Carlos Sainz Jr., and many like them pick up a golf club in their spare time. NBA legend Michael Jordan played golf in celebrity charity tournaments after his retirement in 2003. Charles Barkley, J.R. Smith, Ray Allen, and so many others find their escape in this elite sport. And well, LeBron James has joined the club.

Sharing on his IG Story, the Akron Hammer took fans along as he tried his hand at golf. First, he hit the course with a club in hand, showing off his swing. Then, he rode around in a golf cart, chasing the ball toward the cup. But did he sink the shot in the end? For now, that mystery remains unsolved.

Well, it looks like Bron is relishing his time off the court and maybe setting his retirement plans. Meanwhile, the golf adventure dropped hours after he made an important revelation in an unfiltered manner. So, what did LeBron James say?

LeBron James confesses his lessons from going through therapy in latest social media update

LeBron James is making the most of an unexpected early break. With the Lakers bounced out in Round 1 by the Timberwolves, Cancun jokes wrote themselves. But instead of slipping into full vacation mode, the King is choosing wellness over waves. While the Finals roll on without him, he’s locking in on recovery, reflection, and maybe a few quiet wins of his own.

Bron is talking about mental health again. He has never taken a step back from accepting his struggles, but this time he made the world know the effect of going through therapy. He made an important announcement through his IG Story on Monday. In his no-filter manner, LeBron James shared: “Therapy showed me how to open up! It also showed me I don’t give a F😤”

Thus, LeBron James is swinging into this offseason with style, purpose, and just the right dose of honesty. From cheering on Savannah to chasing golf balls and confronting mental health head-on, the King is making every moment count. He may be off the hardwood, but he’s still putting in the work. And who knows? Maybe the next chapter starts with a club in hand and peace of mind.