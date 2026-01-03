LeBron James’ 3-Word Message to Injured Luka Doncic Shuts Down Major Lakers Narrative

The Los Angeles Lakers caught a break tonight, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 128-121, and it was a feel-good victory all around for a team that has struggled recently. LeBron James and Luka Doncic both performed well, and during the game, one moment between the two caught everyone’s attention.

After the Lakers went on a 12-2 run late in the fourth, capped off by a James layup, the Grizzlies called a timeout. As the players walked back to their benches, James could be seen on camera smiling at Doncic, seemingly saying, “I got you,” while hugging him. The gesture highlighted his leadership role on a team that was already navigating injuries and had high expectations.

The gesture also meant a lot knowing what preceded it. In the first half, as the Lakers called a timeout, Doncic was seem holding his left arm and wincing, causing concern amongst fans and observers. Doncic struggled with his shooting, going 8-18 from the field and hitting just one of his seven threes, but made up for it at the free throw line, where he earned half of his points.

The moment between James and Doncic highlighter their chemistry, a dynamic which has become closely scrutinized by both fans and the media alike.

Narratives online keep suggesting a fracture between the two stars, fueled somewhat by the team’s defensive struggles and inconsistent performances after James‘ reintegration into the team following a late start to the season. However, tonight’s interaction showed that the mutual respect and unity between the two is still going strong.

By the final buzzer, the Lakers‘ win was more than a win in the standings, it was a reinforcement of the team’s internal trust and a signal that the supposed rift between him and Doncic is far from reality.

Luka Doncic’s Injury Situation Comes Into Focus After Detroit Pistons Game

Luka Doncic’s elbow issue that surfaced today against the Grizzlies isn’t anything new. In a previous game against the Detroit Pistons, Doncic seemingly rolled his shoulder in pain, and briefly exit the game before returning with a shirt, along with harness around his upper body and left arm, with padding over his shoulder and an electronic device attached to the strap. The setup seemed to be a source of stabilization for his arm.

Tonight’s injury caused a lot of concern because it took place on the same arm, and might suggest some sort of lingering issue that the Lakers will have to monitor carefully if they wish for their superstar to remain productive, especially with Austin Reaves already missing time due to a calf issue that he returned from too quickly.

Tonight, Doncic logged solid production despite the setback. Though his efficiency wasn’t the best, he recorded 34 points, six rebounds, and eight assists along with two steals. He was backed up by LeBron James, who logged 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists, helping rout the Grizzlies with a 32-25 margin in fourth quarter scoring, making this their second win in six games in what can be marked as their roughest stretch of the season.