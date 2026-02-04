LeBron James to Join Warriors if Team Wins Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Battle, Per Insider

Is LeBron James retiring after this season? Nobody’s sure, but the Akron Hammer is taking in every experience from each arena as if it’s his last time. However, the larger belief is that the 41-year-old will hang around a little longer. As an unrestricted free agent, he gets to pick his next destination. But it all could lead back to the biggest story of the season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Where will Giannis Antetokounmpo go? The Warriors, equipped with an aging yet inspired Stephen Curry, are said to be making an aggressive chase. And league insider Sam Amick reports that there is a chance James follows him to the Bay amidst uncertainty on his future.

“I know I keep going back to the Giannis stuff like there is uh you know an idea that you know if let’s say Giannis goes like somebody even mentioned Cleveland. I don’t think that’s going to happen. They’re dedicated to Evan Mobley, but like you know that LeBron could join a team that was on the come up. Cleveland and Golden State are the two places where people talk about him landing. But the Giannis thing was if the Warriors landed him, then maybe he goes that way,” Amick said on Run It Back.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James has admitted that the player he wants to share the court with most is Stephen Curry. While they did get an opportunity in Paris, doing it in the NBA is a whole different ball game. That tandem itself would be enough to exasperate fans. Add a two-time MVP who is an unstoppable force, and it meets everything that the 22-time All-Star wants going ahead.

As Rich Paul mentioned, LeBron James wants to compete for championships. That hunger still exists. There are also rumors that he could see Cleveland as a fitting destination to end his storied career. Not only has his hometown team assembled a competitive roster, but the city holds great significance for James.

ADVERTISEMENT

But all of this is speculation. Even those closest to the Akron Hammer have no clue what the future holds.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James is undecided on his future

The talk about LeBron James’ next team would have held some intrigue had it been confirmed that he is going to continue playing. But his latest statements go exactly against that curve. After facing the Knicks at MSG, he stated it very well could have been his last game at the infamous arena. Any talk about his future is always met with an indecisive tone.

Truth be told, that’s exactly how it is. At 41, James can’t just commit to another training camp and an entire season like before. Amick claims not even those close to him have a whiff of his decision.

“I’ve talked to you know his folks a lot lately. He doesn’t know. He’s just going through this thing. As a side note, it’s so interesting like people who care about him a lot and who also don’t know what’s next. Like they’re literally kind of chasing him around the country to watch all of his biggest games with the mentality of uh we just don’t know,” the insider mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

A farewell tour is apparently viewed as a “headache”.

Fans of the sport and James would want the decorated icon to get a fitting send-off. But the reason it’s going to come down to the summer is that the process isn’t easy. LeBron James loves it, but physically, his body doesn’t recover as seamlessly as before. If you ask me, I think he’s going to play another season at the very minimum. Austin Reaves thinks he is capable of doing it for a few more years.

But it comes down to how talks with his family and himself go.