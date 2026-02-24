LeBron James to Join Wizards In Proposed Free Agency Scenario Reuniting With Anthony Davis

Amid rumors of a homecoming for next year, LeBron James could also play in the nation’s capital. That would reunite him with former Lakers teammate Anthony Davis. It was a few weeks ago when the 4x NBA champion was eagerly “interested” in the Washington Wizards’ rebuilding roster. So will this match come true?

At least, Antwan Marby ‘Ish’, co-host on The Joe Budden Podcast, thinks so. While Budden stated New York could tempt LeBron James, his co-host stated, “Washington.” “Him, Trey AD and all them young stallions they got up here. He can win the ring out there.” His idea was flatly rejected by other members, as they couldn’t envision Bron playing for the Wizards in his potential final year.

In fact, while others made fun of this idea, Ish had to repeat this. “With Washington him AD, and Trae, they like got eight or nine (players). You only need three big pieces and a whole bunch of other young (stars).” He would walk away after stating his point, as the potential reunion plans got no support. But there are some fans who believe this could be possible after the latest LeBron James move.

After a brutal loss to the Celtics, the Lakers’ superstar was in high spirits when he saw Jayden Daniels. The 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was waiting to meet up with King James outside the locker room. Being a Southern California native, the link and affection for the Purple and Gold franchise is understandable. But the meeting also got the fans excited as they thought the Washington Commanders’ electric young quarterback could tempt the 22x NBA All-Star.

The netizens were quick to connect the free agent’s next move to the nation’s capital. One commented, ” jayden recruiting LBJ ➡️ DC .👀” While another one even listed out the starting five of the Wizards with LeBron’s addition. “Trae, DP, LBJ, Sarr, AD🥹”. All these fan theories are fine, but the real scoop is that Bron is going back to his roots.

“I know what the rampant speculation is around the league, and that is this summer there’s going to be a reunion and potentially a retirement tour for the ages back home again with the Cleveland Cavaliers next year.” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon’s statement made it clear with his report that LeBron James is heading out of the Lakers for a farewell tour with his original team–the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the reports may suggest the Cavs and some fans want the Wizards, Bron is keeping an eye on his former teammate.

LeBron James is intrigued by what Washington is building

The interest of the 41-year-old is not about what the team can offer with his addition. But the geneuine intrigue is how the team is rebuilding while Anthony Davis and Trae Young remain sidelined for this season. “I’m very intrigued and I’m very interested to see what happens and how this all comes about obviously next year,” LeBron James told co-host Steve Nash on his “Mind the Game” podcast.

“I think AD’s out, and I think it’s already been said maybe that Trae is not gonna play this year as well. But I’m interested to see what they do and how it all comes together. With AD, obviously, we know the talent level is out of this world. Trae with his ability to play the pick-and-roll game, his ability to shoot the ball, his lob threat.”

It’s not just these two newly acquired stars that have caught the attention of Bron. He would also praise young stars of the team, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and even rookie Tre Johnson. “They have some pieces, and I think for the first time in a few years we can say that Washington has grabbed some pieces.”

Even Nash agreed with Washington’s vision and explained how it would blend well next season. Johnson may not lead the team defensively, but that’s when Anthony Davis can step in, which LeBron James has firsthand experience of. While LeBron appreciates the Wizards’ team building, the trade in Washington remains a long shot.