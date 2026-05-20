LeBron James Told Rui Hachimura to Ignore JJ Redick’s Staff During Lakers-Thunder Series

From misplacing LeBron James’ passes to now calling him “big brother”. Ever since his trade from the Washington Wizards in 2023, Rui Hachimura has found constant support from the 22x All-Star teammate. In fact, Bron would take him under his wing in their first summer together and even called the Japanese forward his “understudy” or “Daniel-san” to his “Mr. Miyagi”. That’s why in the must-win Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Rui knew which voice to listen to.

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Hachimura said that LeBron always backs him up and tells him he’s the guy. “Yeah, he says things like that to me all the time,” the Lakers star said in a recent interview with Shuzo Matsuoka, a retired Japanese tennis player and sports commentator. “He’ll say, ‘You’re my main guy.’ Even in yesterday’s game, during a timeout, the coach told me to make sure to pass the ball well, or rather, to read the defense properly. LeBron overheard that conversation, and he told me, ‘Don’t worry about it. Just play your game.’ He says things like that for me. So that really makes me feel, ‘Wow, I am truly trusted.’

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It turned out to be the final game for the Los Angeles Lakers in the postseason. And it’s understandable why LeBron James did not want Rui Hachimura to overthink in that game. The Japanese forward had caught in from shooting from the deep and ended the postseason with 56.9%, not just a career best but league best. Rui never said when the incident occurred, but Bron’s faith was important. He had just 4 points in the first half but dropped 21 of his 25 points in the second half while shooting 60% from the floor and 50% from deep.

Throughout the playoffs, he was the Lakers’ most reliable offensive weapon. So any change would have led to overthinking, and the decision-making would have been clouded. It was also in the same Game 4 where the Purple and Gold were trailing by three with 12.2 seconds left. They had the timeout and the Lakers inbounded the ball, and Austin Reaves even made a good attempt. But his shot won’t just fall. The Lakers decided to bench their hottest player on the night, who moments earlier had even converted a mesmerizing 4-point play.

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Imago Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick with forward Rui Hachimura (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Most probably, all of it was possible, as LeBron James showed immense faith in the forward. Just like Rui Hachimura, another teammate, Austin Reaves, recently stated how he is grateful for the mentorship and would want another year with the 41-year-old. “It would mean the world to me,” Reaves said. “ My rookie year, I had no idea what the hell was going on, and he took me under his wing and has given me every opportunity that I could ever ask for, trusted me. But, further than the court, building real friendship. I owe him a lot for my career, like I said. He’s given me confidence every single day.”

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Now the three are in the same boat, as the free agency decision regarding them is up in the air.

LeBron James free agency heats up

On Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed that the expectation is that Bron will be back for another year. Because of this, all the major teams in the NBA are making their case. “I spoke to Rich Paul the other day at the Chicago Draft Combine last week, and he told me like ‘every contender in the NBA has essentially since the season ended placed a call.’ So that line is gonna continue to be open.” So, the Lakers have to up their efforts in order to secure his bid.

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Teammate Rui Hachimura, after coming off a career-high playoffs with 17.5 points per game, has seen his stock in the league grow. According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, Hachimura is projected to command more than $20 million annually in free agency. The Lakers want to retain the Japanese forward. But for the franchise, LeBron James and Austin Reaves’ contracts remain a priority.

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While the decision is up in the air, Hachimura expressed his intention to come back to the team. “I love this team, I love this organization since I got here,” Hachimura said after the elimination game. “This is my fourth season with them. Rob, the owners, Jeanie, the new owner Mark, I just like them. I just like how they operate, everything. I really appreciate them and what they’ve done for me. They did a lot for me. I love it here.”