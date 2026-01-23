LeBron James’ 2-Word Remark on Lakers’ Future Reveals Jeanie Buss Reality

Ungrateful, selfish, and controlling were some of the accusations reportedly made by Jeanie Buss against LeBron James. ESPN’s Baxter Holmes’ column investigating the Buss siblings’ infighting exposed the dark truth. The Lakers governor hasn’t spoken ill of James in public, but inside the building, team sources had heard all the dirt. The Akron Hammer had to face the fact that the team’s former owner was apparently looking to trade him.

However, the report or anything coming as an extension of that story hasn’t affected LeBron James. “I don’t really care about the articles,” he told reporters. It’s his last contractual season with the Lakers. And despite the revealing ESPN report, James doesn’t seem to have taken offense to Buss’ explosive remarks.

“I’m good,” James said when asked about the report possibly harboring a desire to part ways with the storied Lakers franchise.

LeBron James’ unbothered disposition is surprising. However, the more he spoke about his relationship with Buss, things started to make sense. Number one, with the amount of scrutiny the four-time MVP faces regularly, a report doesn’t get under his skin anymore. Secondly, while he and Buss have seemed close, they aren’t working in collaboration like James would with, say, JJ Redick.

It must have been disappointing. But James’ unmoved reaction is critical for the Lakers. The team is struggling to find a consistent rhythm, suffering a loss to the Clippers tonight. External distractions and dialogue are capable of creating a toxic environment in the locker room. Amidst that possibility, LeBron James’ stance during the controversy clarifies his allegiance.

He’s not playing for Jeanie Buss or anybody higher up. James wants to represent the Lakers with honor and aim for success with the group of teammates he has. The report will remain a focus for weeks to come. At least the Akron Hammer has ensured he doesn’t mind or care about what’s being said about his actions.

Jeanie Buss refutes the latest ESPN report

Although emotionally unaffected, LeBron James didn’t expect such a revelation to come out. The 2020 Finals MVP for the Lakers described his relationship with Jeanie Buss as “good”. So why, out of nowhere, would the team governor hold resentment against the Lakers’ biggest star? That’s where she believes it’s a lie concocted because of the Buss sibling rivalry.

In a statement made to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Buss said, “It’s really not right, given all the great things LeBron has done for the Lakers, that he has to be pulled into my family drama. To say that it wasn’t appreciated is just not true and completely unfair to him”.

She even changed her profile picture on Instagram to her hugging LeBron James from when the Lakers won in 2020. From her words, it seems as if the Buss infighting, which has led to all five Buss siblings, aside from Jeanie, leaving the Lakers, is playing a role in shaping some narrative. Maybe some of the things in the report are true.

However, it’s also part of a bigger feud that’s unrelated to LeBron James. He was just the easiest walking target to spark turmoil. He’s responded with dignity. Hopefully, the Lakers won’t allow this to impede their season and continue to evolve as a team.