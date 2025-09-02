LeBron James’ Unexpected Request to Personal Trainer Gives Away Longevity Secret

LeBron James is entering what will be a record-breaking 23rd season in the NBA. At the age of 40, the Lakers icon has shown no signs of stopping anytime soon. With statlines (24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists) that still look like they belong to a decade younger All-Star, rival fans have long wondered exactly how long he can go on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And not to say he does not put in the work. Be it the hours of cryotherapy or the yoga and the pilates, James spends around $1.5 million per year on his recovery routine. The result has been an astonishing career that has led to him redefining the meaning of longevity in the NBA. And just like he continues to astound millions of fans around the world, even the professionals seemingly get rattled with his sheer determination.

Chris Brickley, who has trained NBA stars such as Carmelo Anthony, Donovan Mitchell, and Jayson Tatum, recently revealed an unexpected request from James that caught him off guard. “He was like, ‘Alright, I want you to watch film tonight. Come over to the workout tomorrow and tell me two things that I need to get better at.’” Brickley recalled on The Breakfast Club. “So this is like nerve-wracking going to LeBron.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LeBron’s tendency to arrive hours before training, workouts, and team practices has been well-documented. On Mind the Game, he only months ago explained how he likes to reach practice around “8,8:30” to start his work, three hours before his teammates show up. Brickley testified to the same, “Say we’ve worked out 20 times, 10 a.m. workout, he shows up at 8 a.m.” Brickley said. “Like he’s just like prepared. And I think these guys… the ones that make it, it’s like 10 years. Super hard to make it past 10 years. To do that, you got to sacrifice sometimes family time. You got to sacrifice a lot.”

And that has been evident across sports. Tom Brady’s desire to keep playing in the NFL came with a number of sacrifices, with tales of the elite-most athletes often involving huge sacrifices. Cristiano Ronaldo once left his home country at the age of 12 to kickstart an illustrious career fuelled constant work, and James is also part of an elite list of athletes who have undoubtedly pushed the limits of their sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Jan 25, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Brickley pointed out the massive gap between raw skill and actual performance under pressure. He explained that while there are plenty of players who may have the talent to succeed, not everyone has the mental fortitude to keep pushing to be better. The inability to recover quickly or stay composed under pressure is what keeps them from reaching the NBA level, despite their physical skills and talent.

AD

Brickley makes it clear that his job isn’t just about form and footwork. “I’m a trainer teaching players how to play but then also teaching players like don’t get too down, hold yourself accountable. A lot of mental stuff.” That’s what separates LeBron and keeps him dominant.

The beauty of it is perhaps that the secret behind his longevity is not even a secret. It is the everyday grind, and the ability to show up before others even at his advanced age. And well, LeBron is not merely looking to be a passenger. He still wants to be the main man, which is very evident with the way his future has been up in smoke ever since he signed on the player-option for the upcoming season.

Will LeBron remain at LA?

There is a growing understanding that the Lakers are looking increasingly to build their team around Luka Doncic. The front office needs stars better aligned with Doncic’s timeline, and the clock is running out to actually get valuable assets in exchange of Akron-based superstar. However, movement appears unlikely to happen this offseason.

“The only way for him to be traded at the salary number that he’s making is to rip apart a team he would go to,” said Jared Greenberg. “Which then leaves him in a precarious situation once again.” Even Luka Doncic, now the face of the Lakers’ future, doesn’t want LeBron moved. According to insiders, Doncic has shared with L.A.’s front office that while he understands LeBron’s position, he doesn’t support any move that sends him out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Assistant coach Greg St. Jean said it plainly, “When you’re around really good players… you can’t help but be motivated to continue to get better at your craft.” Doncic, showing off a leaner frame this offseason, has reportedly taken cues from LeBron’s routine. “LeBron, you can see, is working really hard as well. He’s up at 5 a.m., and he’s working on his body as well,” St. Jean said. If Luka adds LeBron-level discipline to his already generational skillset? The league better prepare. A 40-year-old asking a trainer for criticism.

This isn’t a farewell tour. In a world chasing shortcuts, LeBron James is still doing the long work. And now, the secret’s out.