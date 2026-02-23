LeBron James’ Unexpected Support for Celtics Star Adds to Luka Doncic’s Woes

Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leave a court after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In his first full season with the Lakers, Luka Doncic has been magnificent. He’s the leading scorer in the league, looking fully polished with his skill set. His outrageous display on the floor sees him as one of the MVP frontrunners. It’s an individual accolade that has long evaded the Slovenian. However, where narrative plays such a huge role, LeBron James might have inadvertently diverted attention away from Doncic’s brilliance.

After suffering a second defeat from the Celtics this season, James lauded Jaylen Brown. The Celtics ace has adjusted to the circumstances and overachieved pre-season expectations. So in celebrating his achievement, James declared Brown as a direct competitor for his Lakers teammate.

“This whole MVP thing, I don’t understand why his name is not getting talked about some as well. Like, nobody gave them a shot to start the season. And he’s averaging what, 30? Just under 30? It’s a popularity contest sometimes, I tell you,” James said after the game.

The Lakers have seen Jaylen Brown’s improvements up close. He’s torched them with 30+ points in both of their encounters so far. Still, he isn’t nearly mentioned as much as the likes of Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Brown has earned his place beside them. The Celtics are the second seed in the East. The conference was supposed to be weak because the Shamrocks wouldn’t have Jayson Tatum and traded away several starters.

They have managed to remain a powerhouse this season because of Jaylen Brown’s career year. He’s averaging 29.2 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. All of those are career-highs. Brown’s contributions on both ends of the floor have pushed the Celtics to retain their standard of excellence. Brown’s stellar performances have also created a window for Jayson Tatum to possibly join the team again.

In terms of the situation, the former Finals MVP was dealt arguably the hardest hand. Yet, he’s been undaunted, answering doubts with on-court brilliance. LeBron James isn’t wrong to endorse his case. However, the more his tales spread, the less the chance of Luka Doncic actually having an edge.

Luka Doncic’s MVP claim is in his own hands

LeBron James isn’t the only person endorsing Jaylen Brown. Many former NBA stars, such as Kendrick Perkins, have started to put Brown’s name forward to win the accolade. However, there’s a bigger roadblock in Luka Doncic’s potential to win his first MVP. The Slovenian needs to stay healthy for most of the remaining games.

Even a slightly extensive injury could see his campaign go unrewarded. Under the 65-game rule, players not meeting the criteria won’t be eligible for individual accolades. According to Tom Haberstroh, Luka Doncic is on pace to appear in 64 regular-season games. That translates to being out of the MVP race.

Doncic has dealt with fewer injuries in comparison to his previous seasons in the NBA. He hasn’t missed more than four consecutive games at any point this season. However, several brief absences have stacked up over time. The Slovenian can only miss three games at most to avoid falling short of the 65-game criterion. He’s come back relatively healthy after the All-Star break.

Doncic rested during the weekend festivities, dealing with a mild hamstring issue. Since then, the 26-year-old appears to be moving well, still playing unreal basketball on a nightly basis for the Purple and Gold. His season is such that it won’t need much endorsement. Luka Doncic is the Lakers’ engine and has led them to the fifth seed after 56 games.

Out of all his years in the NBA, this might be Doncic’s best chance at getting an MVP under his belt. Do you think it will happen? Let us know your views in the comments below.