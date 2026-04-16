LeBron James “Unfazed” By Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Injuries, Believes Lakers Situation Held Him Back: Report

With Luka and Reaves out, the responsibility of carrying the franchise has fallen on LeBron’s shoulders. But per ESPN, the 41-year-old star is ‘unfazed,’ even though he played a different role throughout the season.

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James has reportedly been playing as a third option, as it suits the Lakers’ roster and gameplay. This strategy worked during the Purple and Gold’s winning run, propelling them to the third seed in the West.

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The Lakers began the season strong, but injuries and inconsistent performances from key players derailed their momentum. However, after the All-Star break, with the players regaining fitness, the Purple and Gold started catching steam. They were one of the hottest teams in the league from February to April. There were even murmurs of JJ Redick’s men having an outside chance of contending for the title.

During this phase, and also when the Lakers had everyone available, LeBron played a restricted role. He aided the defense led by Marcus Smart and occasionally provided cover for the two primary guards on the team.

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LeBron has done a decent job with the Lakers, who finished their regular season with a 3-0 record. They defeated the Golden State Warriors, the Phoenix Suns, and the Utah Jazz. LeBron was named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

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The 41-year-old will make his 19th playoff appearance, tying Karl Malone and John Stockton for the most in NBA history, and he enters the postseason as the league’s all-time leading playoff scorer.

However, playing against two Play-In teams and a team not in postseason contention is not the same as playing a series against the Houston Rockets. The Lakers have beaten the Rockets twice in three games this season, but that was a different scenario with Doncic and Reaves, both available. LeBron will lead the Lakers in what could be his last few games for the Purple and Gold.

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The Lakers receive troubling insider news about LeBron James days before the playoffs

Jake Fischer, an NBA insider, expects the 41-year-old‘s time with the Lakers to end soon.

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Imago Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

He shared how LeBron’s camp and the Lakers were waiting to see how things went with him, Doncic, and Reaves playing together. Unfortunately, the trio didn’t last long. Reports suggest that the veteran star wants to play as “The Man” elsewhere before retiring and could part ways with the franchise after this season.

James has a player option this summer. If he leaves, potential suitors like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors could pursue him. While Cleveland has a “Homecoming” narrative, the Warriors could pair James with Stephen Curry.