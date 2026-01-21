LeBron James’ Ungrateful Behavior Over Bronny’s $7.9M Lakers Move Irked Jeanie Buss

LeBron James’ tenure with the Lakers has reached a tense moment. But it always seemed like Jeanie Buss, the governor, was on his side. She openly stated wanting him to retire as a Laker. But an internal report could really damage that relationship if left unaddressed. ESPN’s Baxter Holmes just dropped a bombshell about her true feelings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Notably, team sources told Holmes that Buss feels James has an inflated ego and didn’t appreciate him being labelled as a ‘franchise savior’ when he arrived as a free agent in 2018. She wasn’t satisfied with the control James had over the Lakers through Klutch Sports. But it gets worse.

Team sources also informed Holmes about her dissatisfaction with James’ demeanor after the Lakers drafted Bronny James.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And when the Lakers drafted James’ son Bronny with the 55th pick in the 2024 draft, Jeanie privately remarked that James should be grateful for such a gesture, but she felt that he wasn’t, people close to the team told ESPN,” the report read.

Imago Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with his son guard Bronny James (9) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It was a gracious decision from the Lakers and Jeanie Buss. Drafting Bronny James brought LeBron James closer to the franchise. He might not have directly thanked the Lakers. Still, the 41-year-old clearly conveyed his gratitude for having the opportunity to make history with his eldest son.

ADVERTISEMENT

He hails it as the greatest achievement of his career. The Lakers did allow for that moment to manifest into reality. But if we’re being frank, LeBron James toiled for two decades in order to even make it a possibility. He made that moment happen. The Lakers just pulled the plug, which to many also seemed like a necessity to keep James invested with the team.

With the report still fresh, it’s surely going to be a conversation the media could dive deep into.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

LeBron James’ sour patch began with the Westbrook episode

The Lakers’ debacle, trading for Russell Westbrook, started the tension between LeBron James and the Lakers’ management. The front office worked out a move to add Brodie to appease James. It resulted in the Lakers missing the playoffs and inside two years, Westbrook being shipped away. The entire brunt of that decision fell on the Lakers. Buss didn’t appreciate that.

According to Holmes’ findings, the Lakers governor expected LeBron James to share some of the recoil the organisation received from the trade for Westbrook.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jeanie privately bristled about what she felt was his lack of accountability and the way James would shift blame onto others after the Westbrook trade, the people said,” the report read.

Aside from this, the story provided context to the years of internal turmoil that have existed within the Lakers. Even in terms of the relationship with James, nothing seemed wrong. But this story might have just sealed James’ fate. In his last season with the franchise, the 41-year-old is free to leave in the summer. Instead of a smooth transition, the Lakers might have to carry this distraction for the remainder of the season if it does blow up.