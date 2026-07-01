LeBron James Waited To Secure Son Bronny’s $2.3M Contract and Timely Planned His Own Lakers Exit: Report

The timing of two events on June 29 and June 30 has generated more conversation than either event would have individually. On the 29th, the Los Angeles Lakers allowed the deadline to pass without waiving Bronny James, fully guaranteeing his $2.29 million salary for the 2026-27 season. On the 30th, LeBron James informed the Lakers through agent Rich Paul that he would be playing elsewhere next season. Put those 24 hours together and the speculation wrote itself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The contract specifics give the timeline its shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bronny James will be entering the third season of the four-year, $7,895,796 rookie contract he signed with the Lakers after being selected in the 2024 NBA Draft. His salary for the 2026-27 campaign is worth $2,296,271, but only $1,258,873 was initially guaranteed. The Lakers faced a June 29 deadline to either fully guarantee the remaining amount or waive the young guard.

Waiving him would have created only about $1 million in additional cap space, an amount unlikely to significantly impact the team’s plans ahead of NBA free agency. Ultimately, the franchise opted to guarantee the contract. Just a day later, LeBron James informed the Lakers that he intended to leave the team in free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Whether the two decisions were connected is not confirmed by any reporting. No one in LeBron James’ camp has said the timing was deliberate, and the sequence may simply reflect how the league calendar fell. What is clear is that Bronny is staying. His contract is fully guaranteed, meaning he would only leave the Lakers through a trade, a move the franchise is under no obligation to make regardless of where James goes next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bronny played meaningful playoff minutes this past spring and has pushed his three-point shooting to 38.7%. For a 55th overall pick, that represents a genuine return on investment. However, in the meanwhile, his father’s departure is the bigger story the league is now navigating.

Where does LeBron James go next?

The Lakers were always interested in retaining LeBron James. Even Shams Charania tweeted, “The Lakers expressed to James that they wanted him back, but the NBA’s all-time leading scorer decides to move on elsewhere.” Once the decision is taken, now the 22x All-Star is in no rush to choose his next destination. In fact, he is reportedly ready to take a pay cut.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The same speculation was further accelerated by ESPN insider Chris Haynes as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“LeBron James will be patient and open minded in selecting his next destination but the priority is having a realistic chance at competing for a championship,” Haynes tweeted. “He remains committed to playing at the highest level.”

ESPN’s report also confirmed that LeBron James has informed his super agent, Rich Paul, to speak to every team to figure out everyone’s interest, now that he is a free agent. For now, three options emerge, with the Golden State Warriors as the front-runners.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, the front office is eyeing a trade for Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards to lure James to the Bay. Then there is the Miami Heat, who are ready for another Big 3, this time with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. The homecoming to the Cleveland Cavaliers also remains a top three option.

What LeBron decides will inevitably reignite questions about Bronny. The Lakers could trade him to whatever team his father chooses, though they are not obligated to. However, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves anchoring the backcourt going forward, a case exists for keeping Bronny as young, affordable depth. The 22x All-Star’s next move might be his own to make but as for his son, that situation already seems settled.