LeBron James’ Warriors Jersey Video Goes Viral as Fans React: “Draymond Would Pay…”

The NBA offseason has officially entered a state of surreal theater for the Golden State Warriors’ fanbase. While LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly in a deadlock about his free agency, it’s left the fantastical door wide open for an epic Big 4 in San Francisco. Fans have completely bought into the idea of the Warriors acquiring LeBron James an Anthony Davis to the lineup. The official merch might be underway too. It just became a matter of who keeps the number 23.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

An explosive new social media video has driven fans into an absolute frenzy. The vide boldly captioned: “They are already making Warriors Lebron jersey,” vividly captures a fresh Golden State Warriors jersey being heat-pressed for Bron’s arrival. That new jersey is complete with the iconic number 23 and “James” emblazoned across the back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hot on the heels of reports that veteran forward Draymond Green has declined his $27.7 million player option, specifically to grant the Warriors the flexibility for blockbuster acquisitions, this video takes on a whole other life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙎𝙖𝙢🐐 (@basketballgoated) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

While the video has fueled speculation of a historic partnership between Stephen Curry and LeBron James, it also sparks debate about the number 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans obviously know that number has been Green’s throughout his career in the Bay Area. LeBron wears that in LA. If (and when) he comes to the Warriors with no intention to change his number, someone’s got to give it up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors fans conflicted between Draymond Green and LeBron James’ legacies

The prospect of Draymond Green surrendering his jersey identity to accommodate his close friend has created humor, skepticism, and heated debates of legacy, ego, and team hierarchy under the comments of this very Reel. Considering the longlasting friendship between the two KlutchSports stars, some joked that Dray would gladly make the sacrifice to make this dream superteam a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Draymond would pay LeBron to take 23 from him,” a fan joked. Or is it a joke? Green is about sacrifices for the team. He even called Jalen Brunson “did the Draymond Green” thing by taking a paycut. He might just even give up #23 to have the Warriors Dynasty turn into a star-studded blockbuster.

Another fan felt that Green’s enthusiastic onboarding process for King James would be incredibly hands-on, writing, “Draymond would put the jersey onto LeBron himself if he had the chance. Tie his shoes allat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, not everyone in the community believes the numerical exchange will be quite that easy. The realists quickly voiced their disapproval, bluntly claiming, “Bron is not gonna taint his legacy by doing this.”

Others shifted the focus towardGreen’s own decorated history in San Francisco, arguing, “Yall know Dray wear 23 right ? 4 chips too, same as Bron so end that argument before it starts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user simply refused to believe Green would ever hand over his identity, posting, “Dray ain givin up tht 23 😂😂😂”.

The debate quickly pivoted to potential compromises and alternative numbers if a deal is struck. The most common solution was, “LeBron not gonna get 23 they gonna retire 23 with Draymond LeBron gonna get 6.”

Meanwhile, some fans took the opportunity to mock the entire saga, referencing LeBron’s son and the massive package it might take to secure the family, writing, “It’s all yours along with Bronny 😂.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether the viral jersey manifests into reality, Dub Nation is transfixed on how the numbers, both of the cap space and the jerseys, will break down in the Bay Area.