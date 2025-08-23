LeBron James & Warriors Star Named Among Top 10 Most Hated Athletes Worldwide in 2025

In the ever-polarized world of sports, no figure embodies that truth more than LeBron James. “The King” remains both one of the league’s most admired and one of its most loathed. Two decades into a career that has redefined greatness, the Lakers star still splits fans like no other. But this time, he’s not alone. A recent ranking by Themakeshiftproject named the ten most hated athletes on the planet, and one of LeBron’s longtime playoff rivals is sitting near the top with him.

Another NBA star known for controversy has joined LeBron on this year’s list. And if you’ve followed their history, the pair’s inclusion makes perfect sense. Even an NFL name found his way into the top three, reportedly thanks to his relationship off the field. This is a reflection of how sports figures, especially in today’s social media era, are consumed and, just as often, torn apart.

According to the latest list from Themakeshiftproject, LeBron James was officially named the most hated athlete in the world in 2025. He’s followed on the NBA side by Draymond Green, who lands at No. 5, and Dillon Brooks, who checks in at No. 7. In a surprise appearance, NFL star Travis Kelce landed the No. 2 spot, an apparent byproduct of his high-profile relationship with global pop icon Taylor Swift.

Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

However, in the NBA, the discourse is more about legacy, rivalry, and perception. And Draymond Green continues to be one of the most controversial players in basketball. The Warriors veteran has built a Hall-of-Fame career on elite defense and relentless energy, but also on flagrant fouls, technicals, and public outbursts. From kicking Steven Adams to punching his own teammate Jordan Poole, Green’s resume is a mix of wins and wildness. This year’s tension with Dillon Brooks only added fuel.

Brooks, for his part, has made a name out of being the NBA’s resident heel. After antagonizing LeBron during the 2023 playoffs, calling him “old,” Brooks became a meme, and not in a good way. He followed it up by running off the court without shaking hands after this year’s Game 7 loss to Draymond and the Warriors. Green had words for him after, “Dillon Brooks ran off the court… but that’s who Dillon Brooks is… You a sucka.”

Why Is LeBron James Hated So Much?

LeBron’s presence at No. 1 speaks to a long and complicated relationship with fans and media. The Decision in 2010, his nationally televised announcement that he was “taking [his] talents to South Beach” shattered Cleveland’s hopes and made him a villain overnight. The fallout was brutal. He has never truly escaped that narrative. From his comments on China and Daryl Morey to his advocacy for player empowerment. Critics like Skip Bayless have made careers out of bashing LeBron, and the constant noise only feeds into the perception that he’s an easy target. As Gilbert Arenas bluntly put it on Gil’s Arena: “Only LeBron gets this kind of hate. It’s weird as f—.”

Even now, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith’s comments about his son Bronny, have made the Lakers star a lightning rod for controversy. “I don’t think people realized just what they were watching,” Shannon Sharpe once said on Undisputed, comparing LeBron’s career to that of Magic, Bird, and Jordan. Chris Bosh echoed the sentiment: “We’re not going to understand and appreciate LeBron and the game until he’s done playing.”And yet, despite four titles, 10 Finals appearances, 50,000 points, and an unprecedented level of longevity, the hate persists. Maybe it’s because he wins, or because he speaks up. “I hated Bron,” Draymond Green admitted on the BARS Podcast. The two are now friends. But their past rivalry never really left.

LeBron’s status with the Lakers was brought into question earlier this year after the Luka Doncic trade shifted the team’s long-term focus. James opted into the final year of his contract, prompting intense speculation. That speculation has now turned into real movement. According to multiple reports, the Golden State Warriors have repeatedly inquired about trading for LeBron James over the past 18 months. Owner Joe Lacob reportedly reached out to Jeanie Buss, only to be redirected to Rich Paul, who made it clear: James wants to stay in L.A.

Still, The Stein Line noted that James and Stephen Curry “greatly enjoyed” their time as teammates during the 2024 Olympics. Could a pairing still happen down the road? Maybe. However, for now, James is focused on one more run in purple and gold.