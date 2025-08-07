LeBron James Was Involved in Key Lakers Hiring That Eased JJ Redick’s Coaching Debut

Currently, with the Lakers, it feels like they have handed the key over to Luka Doncic to lead them. From recruitment to new ownership change, the 5x All-Star is the player the front office relies on. But not too long ago, that responsibility was mainly on the shoulders of LeBron James. The 4x NBA champion had his influence and had to put that to use during a time when the team was undergoing a massive change.

As the Lakers announced JJ Redick as the new head coach, there were a lot of questions. Whether King James influenced the decision, and whether JJ could succeed without head coaching experience. The first what-if scenario is still denied by any parties, and the latter was proved by results. The team finished third in the conference, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the assistant coaches. In order for JJ to successfully recruit his staff, LeBron James had to fulfill a wish.

“When the Lakers come calling, you’re going to listen,” current assistant coach Nate McMillan narrated his story. His son, Jamelle, was the assistant coach with the Pelicans, and that’s how the McMillans had a connection with Redick. The current head coach called Nate and explained, “he needed some experience.” But the 19-year NBA head coaching veteran, McMillan, had a condition before accepting his new role.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I called JJ back, and I told him, I said, ‘Look, I want to really consider this, but there’s one more phone call that needs to be made. And that was LeBron.” Soon, the call from LeBron James arrived. “He talked about the opportunity to come in and, you know, he from afar, he has always respected and wanted an opportunity to work with me.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Before agreeing to the Lakers’ role, McMillan already had a first-class resume. Former NBA star with the Seattle Supersonics, later transitioned into coaching with the same team. That’s why he is called Mr. Sonic for his 19-year spell with the team, first as a player and then coach.

Before LeBron James, JJ Redick had other plans to persuade his ‘sickos’

Despite being a rookie head coach, the season was all positive for Redick. A 50-32 record plus a third seed in the West. Moreover, it was for just the second time in 14 years that the team had won 50 games. As much as the credit goes to the HC, his backroom staff deserves that credit too. JJ had previously established that he wanted to surround himself with as much experience as possible. “I’m mostly excited just to work, just being in the gym out here in this facility with the guys and our coaching staff. That’s been the best part…” Later, he described the quality he was looking for in his team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Obviously, Nate (McMillan) and Scotty (Brooks), but also Bob Beyer, who has been at the front of the bench for almost two decades in the NBA. The biggest thing for me was I wanted to make sure I had a bunch of sickos on my staff, and I think I’ve accomplished that. They’re grinders.” Since he was very high on adding experience, he left no stone unturned to hire McMillan. It was visible in Redick’s efforts of pursuit, as before LeBron James’ condition, JJ already had Coach Mike Krzyzewski on the phone.

“Shortly after that, I get another phone call, and it’s Coach K.” McMillan narrated, “Coach K and I worked together of course, with the Olympic team in 2008 and through 2012, and he knew what I was about. He felt that I was a really good fit and could help JJ, and you know, I got a great deal of respect for Coach K.” Respect for Krzyzewski and speaking to LeBron James helped Redick’s case in adding McMillan to his staff.