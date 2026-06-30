LeBron James Was Not in Lakers’ Plans After Luka Doncic Meeting Amid Latest Bronny James News

Essentials Inside The Story The private Lakers meeting that quietly changed the franchise's future.

Why LeBron James wasn't part of the vision presented to Luka Doncic.

How one Bronny James decision reinforced the Lakers' new direction.

Long before NBA free agency arrived, the Lakers had already begun mapping out what the franchise would look like for years to come. One private meeting last summer quietly laid the foundation for that vision, and nearly a year later, the direction Los Angeles chose has become impossible to ignore.

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Speaking on ESPN’s NBA Today Tuesday, Ramona Shelburne revealed what happened behind closed doors when Rob Pelinka, JJ Redick, Luka Doncic and his business manager Lara Beth Seager met at Craig’s on Melrose shortly after the Lakers’ playoff exit in 2025.

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“Rob Pelinka took Luka Doncic and his manager, Lara Beth Seager, to lunch at Craig’s on Melrose,” Shelburne said. “Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick showed up. … At that meeting, they laid out their plans, and that was to convince Luka Doncic to sign that extension he ended up signing.”

“But in those plans, those plans did not include LeBron James,” Shelburne said. “They had salary cap space starting this summer. LeBron played incredible last season. He has been an asset to this team. He was willing to take a third role. I think the Lakers would love to have him back, but he has not given them an answer.”

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The meeting came before Doncic signed his three-year, $165 million extension with the Lakers, making it the organization’s first formal presentation of its long-term vision around the Slovenian superstar. According to reporting, Pelinka’s presentation focused on preserving future salary-cap flexibility while building a roster around Doncic’s championship window rather than extending the LeBron era.

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Shelburne’s report also helps explain why the Lakers’ recent roster decisions have increasingly reflected a Luka-first approach. Just hours after her comments aired, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that LeBron James informed the Lakers he will enter free agency, ending an eight-year run in Los Angeles while continuing his NBA career elsewhere. The timing turned what had been viewed as long-term planning into the franchise’s immediate reality.

One decision had already reflected that organizational direction before James informed the team of his departure. Spotrac’s Keith Smith reported Monday that Bronny James’ 2026-27 salary became fully guaranteed after the Lakers allowed the June 29 waiver deadline to pass, ensuring the second-year guard remained under contract even as his father’s future with the franchise was nearing its end.

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The guarantee is significant for more than just Bronny’s roster spot. Under the structure of his rookie contract, the Lakers could have waived him before the June 29 deadline and saved roughly $1 million against the cap. Instead, they allowed the deadline to pass, committing the full $2.3 million salary and signaling that Bronny remains part of their long-term developmental plans regardless of LeBron’s exit.

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The sequence of events is difficult to ignore. The Lakers guaranteed Bronny’s contract on June 29. Less than 24 hours later, Rich Paul informed the franchise that LeBron would enter free agency. While the two decisions were separate, they underscored that the Lakers had already secured Bronny’s place before officially beginning life after LeBron.

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James’ departure now removes any remaining uncertainty surrounding the direction Pelinka outlined to Doncic nearly a year ago. The franchise that spent the better part of a decade building around LeBron has officially entered its Luka Dončić era, while Bronny’s guaranteed contract ensures one member of the James family will still be part of the Lakers’ next chapter.