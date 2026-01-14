LeBron James Washes His Hands of Rich Paul’s Actions in Damage Control Attempt

Week after week, LeBron James’ agent’s statement continues to cause a storm. This time, Rich Paul’s comments were aimed at trading away Austin Reaves. Naturally, fans and analysts were displeased by this and were wondering if the 41-year-old Bron was behind this idea. But the Lakers superstar cleared his stance.

“I think you all know by now, Rich is his own man and what Rich says is not a direct reflection of me and how I feel,” James told ESPN on his way out of Crypto.com Arena following the Lakers’ 141-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. “And I hope people know that. I hope people know that, and if they’re not sensible to know that, then I don’t know what to tell them.”

There is no doubt that AR has elevated himself to another level, especially after declining a $89.2 million, four-year deal last year. He bet on himself, hoping for a higher market value as he progressed in the league. This brings us back to what Bron’s agent said.

Imago Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a non-call against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

“If I was the Lakers, I’d probably be targeting the Memphis Grizzlies as a trade partner for Jaren Jackson,” Paul said on the Game Over podcast. ” If you’re building around Luka, you need that anchor. Jaren doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild…you can withhold and give up less, but this comes with a more unemotional attachment because Austin is beloved.”

Rich Paul’s logic is clear: A potential deal could return a meaningful defensive upgrade while reshaping the team’s long-term balance. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves remains a fan favorite. That’s why former player turned analyst Chandler Parsons called Paul’s statement “weird”. “I think it’s wrong for any agent to go and say this about what you’re seeing. That’s true, too. And by the way, if it was my agent saying this, I would be like, yo, pipe down. You’re creating a weird situation for me in the locker room. Like, stop.”

It’s not the only time that Paul’s statement from the podcast has brought a negative factor to the locker room. He previously said, “I personally don’t think the Lakers are good enough to be contenders right now. I don’t think they have enough to get to the WCF.” Naturally, the fans questioned if those were LeBron James‘ feelings. But the 41-year-old cleared it; he wasn’t backing any such claims.

Rich Paul’s comments caused an issue

According to the latest reports, both the LA Lakers and Austin Reaves are unhappy with Paul’s statements on the podcast. Jeanie Buss isn’t a fan of the idea of trading the 27-year-old guard. Reaves is a huge asset and a valuable homegrown talent for the Lakers’ governor. Insider Sam Amick said Buss is the “captain of the Austin Reaves fan club, and Rob Pelinka is a huge fan as well.” For now, it doesn’t seem a trade will materialize.

This internal strain is amplified by the timing, as Reaves is currently sidelined with a Grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain. While trading an injured player is complex, the potential to acquire a defensive anchor like Jackson has merit, especially given the uncertainty around the team’s future. But another thing of note is that LeBron James’ future next season is not guaranteed.

If James indeed leaves in free agency, his significant offensive production will need to be replaced, adding another complex layer to the front office’s decisions regarding players like Reaves. Now, it remains to be seen if the Lakers actually listen to Rich Paul and trade away Reaves or continue to show faith in the 27-year-old.