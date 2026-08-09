LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Claims Ill Treatment Led to Hermès Employee’s Firing, Chanel Store Shutdown

Savannah James had her Pretty Woman moment. But it’s not as fun as it looks in a movie. The wife of NBA superstar LeBron James and her close friend and co-host of the Everybody’s Crazy podcast, April McDaniel, recently detailed a pair of jaw-dropping high-fashion retail encounters in Europe. The treatment they received was so bad that it allegedly resulted in an Hermès employee losing her job and a Chanel store being completely shut down.

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Speaking on Danielle Robay’s Question Everything podcast, the duo rehashed their experiences navigating poor customer service at top luxury houses in Milan and Paris. During their European travels, McDaniel had scheduled exclusive shopping appointments for the pair. However, upon arriving at a Hermès boutique in Milan, Italy, they were met with unexpected hostility and turned away despite their reservations.

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“We had an appointment, and they tried to act like it was…” Savannah recalled, before McDaniel interjected, claiming, “They treated us like s–t. They closed down that whole motherf—–g store.”

They didn’t give specifics, but McDaniel, who noted that Savannah is usually “very nice,” had no qualms standing up to the staff. “I said, ‘Baby, you caught the wrong one today… ” It’s your last day here, honey,” McDaniel recounted.



They alleged that the contentious exchange directly led to the saleswoman losing her job.

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To remedy the situation, management quickly escalated the pair to an exclusive experience. “We were in the private room with champagne and macarons,” Savannah shared, adding that staff brought out high-end crocodile pieces and every bag in stock.

McDaniel added, “I said, ‘I’ll take bathing suits, I’m finding silverware.’ I was living my best life.”

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The luxury shopping ordeal did not end in Italy. Both revealed that a similar incident unfolded during a visit to a Chanel store in Paris, France, when a male sales associate aggressively reprimanded someone he likely didn’t recognize as LeBron James’ wife for browsing the merchandise.

Savannah said the associate repeatedly instructed her, “Don’t touch. Don’t touch. Put back,” as she reached for a miniature bag on display.

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“I said, ‘Oh.’ But it caught me off guard because typically when it’s like an exclusive situation, it’ll say ‘Don’t Touch,'” Savannah explained. “I can read, okay? Very much so. And I can see very clearly, and there was nothing that said ‘Don’t Touch.’ And I’m in a merchandise store, like let me see.”

Refusing to let the disrespect go unchecked, the pair took immediate action to escalate the matter directly to corporate leadership.

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“I’m calling the boss,” McDaniel said, referring to how they handle retail hostility. “‘We’re closing this store down. She can go like that.’ I’m proving a point. You’re fired… Like, you do not get my money, sir. No.”

McDaniel promptly called upper management, which resulted in the entire Chanel boutique halting operations on the spot to address the issue.



The pair noted that while they avoid using celebrity names to pull rank, preferring to simply be “resourceful” in their words, they refuse to tolerate mistreatment when spending top dollar.

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When asked whether such hostile encounters ruin luxury shopping for them moving forward, McDaniel confirmed that, for Savannah, they only drive them to demand accountability at the highest level, ensuring store management rectifies the disrespect every single time.