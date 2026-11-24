Just two weeks after a man was arrested at LeBron James’ property, another troubling situation has emerged. His wife, Savannah James, is now seeking restraining orders against two men, fearing for her family’s safety.

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The wife of the NBA superstar is seeking legal protection after two men allegedly engaged in disturbing behavior involving her family’s Los Angeles residence. These separate incidents have sparked serious safety concerns about James’ travel. Savannah even told the court that her family no longer feels secure in their own home.

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“Savannah has filed two separate requests for temporary restraining orders against William Rahman and Jaliere McWhite,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ. “Accusing both men of repeatedly showing up uninvited at the family’s Los Angeles properties.”

Her statement comes days after LeBron James’ own admission about the recent incident on November 6. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar was with the team on the East Coast when the tragedy happened in LA. A few days later, Bron said, “My family is safe and that’s the most important. We’re still looking into everything.”

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In her legal filing, Savannah described an unsettling encounter involving a man identified as McWhite. She alleged that he showed up at the family’s Tigertail residence, claimed a connection to the family, and behaved as though he were a young child. He also reportedly told her he was 14 years old.

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The situation took a more alarming turn when McWhite allegedly gained access to the property and entered the family’s home without permission. According to LeBron James’ wife, he crossed over from a neighboring property before walking through the front door, which had been left unlocked shortly before family members departed.

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In fact, the security footage reportedly captured him inside the residence. Savannah James emphasized the seriousness of the incident in her filing, describing how his alleged conduct escalated within a short period.

She also raised concerns about another individual, Rahman, who allegedly began sending mail and packages to her residence in December 2025. The family reportedly rejected the deliveries where possible. However, concerns about potential fraud prompted their legal counsel to send a cease-and-desist letter on February 23, 2026.

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LeBron James’ wife further claimed that LAPD officers responded to both situations. The response to one of the incidents reportedly involved 12 officers, who arrived at the property and instructed McWhite to leave the house.

In her filing, Savannah also described the emotional toll these encounters have taken on her household. She stressed that the incidents have disrupted the family’s ability to feel comfortable in their private space.

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“Family members are now afraid to be in their own home,” she said. She also warned that “the James family faces imminent danger.”

The legal proceedings are still underway. A judge has not yet ruled on either of Savannah’s restraining order requests. Hearings addressing both matters have been scheduled for December 11.