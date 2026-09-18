LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Becomes Major Investor in LA Franchise Alongside Serena Williams’ Husband

LeBron James has built an impressive sports portfolio away from the basketball court, with investments spanning soccer, baseball, hockey and even NASCAR. Even his wife, through Reframe Beauty and Let It Break, her platform focused on women’s wellness, has developed a growing business portfolio. Now, Savannah James is getting involved in the Los Angeles sports scene.

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Savannah has joined the investor group of LOVB Los Angeles, the new professional women’s volleyball franchise that will begin play in 2027. The team will play its home games at Intuit Dome and already boasts a high-profile group of investors that includes actress and entrepreneur Issa Rae and Alexis Ohanian, the entrepreneur and husband of tennis legend Serena Williams.

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“Hi guys, it’s Savannah James, and I’m just dropping by to tell you that I am officially an investor in Love Volleyball LA,” she said in the announcement video. “So excited to be alongside Issa Rae and Alexis Ohanian in this journey. It was important to me to make my investment with Love Los Angeles because my daughter is a volleyball player. She is coming up alongside amazing athletes who deserve the recognition that they are getting right now.

“So any chance that I have to be able to support that or stand behind it and do things that matter in that way, I am 1000% involved. We have amazing coaches, Olympic level athletes, a roster that can’t be beat, honestly. So, so excited for you guys to join us this season. I don’t think I mentioned but our home is the Intuit Dome. So yeah, if you’re not there, you need to be there. Tell your friends about it and visit us this season.”

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LeBron James shared the announcement video on Instagram, as his wife now is making the most of her entrepreneurial journey.

“As an entrepreneur, I believe in putting my time, resources, and voice behind women and the businesses creating opportunities for them,” Savannah James told boardroom. “LOVB LA is creating a platform for women to lead, compete, and inspire the next generation.”

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Savannah has steadily built a business profile of her own, and this latest investment gives her a direct stake in Los Angeles’ expanding women’s sports landscape.

Her business growth has drawn plenty of support from her husband. Speaking about Savannah’s entrepreneurial path last December, LeBron said, “We’re proud of her,” while praising the way she has pursued projects that reflect her own interests and audience. That independent path now connects with a sport that has become especially personal for the James family.

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Their daughter, Zhuri, has been playing volleyball, giving Savannah another connection to the game beyond the business opportunity. LeBron James made that clear earlier this year when he joked that his wife had no interest in seeing another member of the family pursue basketball.

“She’s a volleyball player, don’t get my wife mad. My wife is done with this basketball. She’s done with it,” LeBron said. “She’s a volleyball player, but she’s been around the game for a while, so she do got good handles, she got a good form, too. But, my wife ain’t playing that. Not another one. She says that’s it. That’s it.”

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The move from Savannah comes at an interesting time. LOVB Los Angeles is preparing to introduce its official name, logo and brand identity on September 25 at Intuit Dome. A public Fan Fest and Select-a-Seat event will follow on September 26, giving fans their first major opportunity to experience the new franchise inside its home arena.

For Savannah, though, the investment is about more than attaching her name to another Los Angeles sports venture. Her daughter’s connection to volleyball helped bring the opportunity into focus. Rather than simply watching from the sidelines, she gets to build from inside the organization rather than